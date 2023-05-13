News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns

Sam Allardyce hoping fear of relegation helps drive Leeds to safety

Leeds boss Sam Allardyce hopes the fear-factor can help kick-start his side’s Premier League survival bid today against Newcastle.

By Mark Walker, PA
Published 13th May 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

Allardyce answered Leeds’ SOS last week after they sacked Javi Gracia with four games remaining and has three left to save them from relegation after the 2-1 defeat at Manchester City.

Leeds ended their 16-year Premier League exile under Marcelo Bielsa three seasons ago, but slipped back into the bottom three on Monday and are two points from safety.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Allardyce said: “The fear needs to drive them on, the fear of relegation, the fear of losing their Premier League status should make them hopefully fight and fight hard for their status, their position at Leeds United.”

Leeds manager Sam Allardyce hopes the fear-factor can help kick-start his side’s Premier League survival bidLeeds manager Sam Allardyce hopes the fear-factor can help kick-start his side’s Premier League survival bid
Leeds manager Sam Allardyce hopes the fear-factor can help kick-start his side’s Premier League survival bid
Most Popular

Leeds conceded 23 goals in April, a Premier League record for a calendar month, and former England boss Allardyce feels they must score first against Champions League hopefuls Newcastle.

“That’s very important for us on Saturday,” the 68-year-old said. “Getting the first goal would be a big lift.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It would help us win the game. I’m not saying we would win the game, but going a goal down would be a very difficult job I think mentally for the players to come back from.

“If that’s the case then they’ll have to try and do it. What they won’t have to do is go daft like they have done before, leave the back door open and concede two, three and four again.”

Allardyce is relishing his first game in charge of the club at Elland Road and revealed a meeting with Leeds great Eddie Gray this week invoked memories of Don Revie’s side of the 1960s and 70s.

“I loved playing here as the away team,” Allardyce said. “I love the atmosphere. I came as a manager and it was the same.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The historical nature of the game and yes, it might be an old stadium, but it’s Elland Road and what it stands for.”

Allardyce joked he almost asked former winger Gray, who had two spells as Leeds manager and is now club ambassador, if he wanted to play.

“The old days when I was growing up watching that (Revie) team, I was speaking to Eddie today at great length,” Allardyce added.

Related topics:Sam AllardyceLeedsPremier LeagueNewcastleManchester CityMarcelo BielsaChampions League