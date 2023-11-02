Rangers attacker Scott Wright was delighted to see his side's "ruthless" streak come to the fore at Dens Park.

Rangers' Scott Wright and Dundee's Owen Beck battle for the ball during the cinch Premiership match on Wednesday

Philippe Clement's side overcame delays caused by traffic problems and their fans' pyrotechnic display to beat Dundee 5-0 and stay five points behind Celtic in the cinch Premiership.

Ryan Jack's fifth-minute strike - shortly before the flares held up the game for 18 minutes - was enough to give Rangers a half-time lead on Wednesday.

Further goals from Danilo, Sam Lammers, Cyril Dessers and James Tavernier ultimately gave the Light Blues a convincing win.

Rangers had left it very late to get the two goals needed to beat Hearts in their previous game and played out a goalless draw with Sparta Prague days earlier, so Wright feels the five-star show will help confidence.

"We were a bit frustrated going in at half-time," he said. "We had created some really good chances and created some good patterns of play, but our final pass or shot wasn't hitting the back of the net for us.

"It's been something that we've needed to do more, kill teams off, so we knew we had to come out second half and blow them away.

"And I think we did that. The patterns of play that we had were great and the boys took their goals absolutely fantastically.

"It's great when some of the stuff comes off for you. I'm delighted for the boys getting their goals, and it's so important for us as a team to capitalise and finish the chances that we're creating.

"I thought it was a really strong team performance. It wasn't ideal with the delay getting to the game, and then at the start, but we just had to focus on ourselves and make no excuses."

Wright only started one game in 11 months under previous manager Michael Beale but he has already started two under Clement and featured in all four of the Belgian's matches in charge in total.

The former Aberdeen player looked set to be on his way out of the club in the summer but a move fell through and his new lease of life could take the 26-year-old back to Hampden for Sunday's Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hearts.