Adam Brooks has made a positive impact signing arriving at Crusaders this summer

Despite being on the opposing team this evening – Crusaders striker Adam Brooks says he received a positive report about a move to the north Belfast side from Linfield star Kieran Offord.

Offord’s six-month spell at Crusaders last season saw the Scotsman find the back of the net on 14 occasions, leading to a January move to Linfield for a six-figure sum from parent club St. Mirren.

The Scottish market is one that has been frequently used by Crusaders in recent years and that was evident in the summer as Brooks was joined by fellow natives Fraser Bryden, Elliott Dunlop and Kieran McKechnie.

Whilst Crusaders’ results have been inconsistent so far this season, the performances of Brooks, Bryden and Dunlop in particular have given reasons for optimism for those at Seaview.

So, what has made Brooks settle into life across the Irish Sea so quickly ahead of tonight’s clash against reigning champions Linfield at Windsor Park?

He replied: “I think the main part is the Scottish contingency we've got.

"I think we've got that many Scottish players who, as you say, Kieran McKechnie, Elliott Dunlop and Fraser Bryden, who I played with last year...so I've had a full year of mates coming over with me in a sense.

"I've got Fraser Bryden living with me at home as well which has helped each other to settle in.

“I think he's made me settle in quicker, and I've made him settle in quicker, so I think that's the main part.

"And then I think, obviously, with the gaffer, he just gave us full confidence. I think coming into a new place, if you don't start well, we lose the first game, it's easy for players to kind of go into their shell, and I think the gaffer just gave us full confidence to keep playing the way we were.

"I know Kieron well and I think him coming here and doing as well as he has, and still doing as well, he's just kicked on even further.

"I think that gave me a good idea of how the club plays. I spoke to him and he said it's a really family club and they'll make you feel welcome and stuff like that, and you just go and play and you'll enjoy playing football.”

Brooks has scored three times so far since joining the Crues following a spell at Queen of the South – including a strike in last weekend’s victory at Glenavon.

Crusaders have been used to target men like Jordan Owens and Adam Lecky leading the line over the last decade – but things have now changed as Declan Caddell puts his own stamp on proceedings.

“I've had a few games without a goal, so it's always good to get up and running again. I could have scored a few more...but as I said, these will come,” he added. “I think just getting the confidence going, the goals will keep coming.

“I get on very well with big Chicken (Jordan Owens). He is a completely different striker to me obviously.

“It’s really, really good to have people put their faith in me.

“Crusaders have had a big number nine consistently and it’s always good to be trusted and hopefully I can repay that by scoring goals.