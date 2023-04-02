News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
2 days ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
2 days ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
2 days ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
2 days ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
2 days ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Sean Dyche wary of Tottenham threat despite recent troubles

Sean Dyche has told his Everton players to prepare for the best version of Tottenham on Monday.

By Andy Hampson, PA
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 12:08 BST- 2 min read

Spurs have endured a turbulent couple of weeks after the abrupt departure of manager Antonio Conte and managing director having his ban in Italy extended worldwide.

Yet, despite their problems, the London side are still competing for a top-four place in the Premier League and Dyche remains wary of their quality ahead of a crucial encounter with his side at Goodison Park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The former Burnley boss said: “For all the things that get said about these times – and there’s varying reasons why it gets said of course – at the end of the day, the whistle blows and you’re playing against a good group of players without a shadow of a doubt.

Everton manager Sean Dyche, who expects Tottenham to come out firing with more than just Harry Kane when they visit Goodison Park on Monday.
Everton manager Sean Dyche, who expects Tottenham to come out firing with more than just Harry Kane when they visit Goodison Park on Monday.
Everton manager Sean Dyche, who expects Tottenham to come out firing with more than just Harry Kane when they visit Goodison Park on Monday.
Most Popular

“They’re still going pretty well in the league, for all the noise. They’re certainly a side to be reckoned with and you have to make sure that you’re on your performance levels.

“I say this all the time because it’s important to remember it as a group.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Anything that’s helpful then we’ll take it, of course, but it always starts with us. Every game starts with us.

“Are we prepared? Are we mentally and physically prepared? Are we organised? Do we know everything we’ve got to do to try and win a game? That’ll be my key focus, that’s for sure.”

Dyche admits he does not know how Spurs will approach the game under the guidance of Cristian Stellini, Conte’s former assistant who has taken charge until the end of the season.

Yet he is hopeful his players will be able to adapt to the challenge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Everton are one of nine teams in the relegation scrap but have started to show their battling qualities under the guidance of Dyche, who took charge in January.

The Toffees will go into the game unbeaten in their last three and after fighting back to snatch a 2-2 draw at Chelsea in their most recent outing.

Dyche said: “I don’t think there’ll be radical change (from Spurs). There might be but I doubt it.”

Sean DycheEvertonTottenhamAntonio ConteItalyPremier LeagueLondon