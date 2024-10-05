Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ballymena United boss Jim Ervin is the NIFWA Manager of the Month for September.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ervin started the month with victory in the Co. Antrim Shield before guiding the Braidmen to five wins from five in the Sports Direct Premiership, with successes over Larne, Glentoran, Carrick Rangers, Cliftonville and Portadown, seeing them rise to second in the table.

“I’m very thankful to win this award for the month of September. But a lot of the plaudits need to go to the backroom staff and the players because, ultimately, it’s a team effort and everyone at the club deserves to be recognised for how we’ve gone about September.