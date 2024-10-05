September results were a team effort, says Jim Ervin as Ballymena United chief is named Manager of the Month
Ervin started the month with victory in the Co. Antrim Shield before guiding the Braidmen to five wins from five in the Sports Direct Premiership, with successes over Larne, Glentoran, Carrick Rangers, Cliftonville and Portadown, seeing them rise to second in the table.
“I’m very thankful to win this award for the month of September. But a lot of the plaudits need to go to the backroom staff and the players because, ultimately, it’s a team effort and everyone at the club deserves to be recognised for how we’ve gone about September.
“We’ve done well after a slow start, but it’s very early days yet. It’s only the start of October and it’s a long season, so we won’t get carried away.”
