​Northern Ireland’s latest bid for a third Victory Shield title triumph will kick off today in Wales.

Under 16s head coach Kris Lindsay, a former Irish League player and manager, has selected a 20-strong squad for the three-game schedule as Northern Ireland bid to build on past schoolboys glory over the 2000/01 and 2018/19 campaigns under the format established in the 1940s.

Northern Ireland start this afternoon against Wales (kick-off 3.30pm) before facing hosts Scotland on Thursday (11.30am) and wrapping up on Sunday by meeting holders Republic of Ireland (11.30am) – with every game staged at Broadwood Stadium.

The panel recently featured under Lindsay across a three-team tournament in Estonia.

Kris Lindsay, head coach of Northern Ireland's Victory Shield squad. (Photo by William Cherry/PressEye)

The Victory Shield was first presented to the Schools’ Association Football International Board in 1947 to mark the Allies’ World War II triumph.