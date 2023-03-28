In footage captured by Sky Sports following the match, McPherson seemed to aim a headbutt at the back of Alonso’s head as the players were shaking hands.

The SFA is awaiting the referee’s report and will look into the incident via the compliance officer.

Rangers were on the verge of securing a dramatic victory at Broadwood until Caitlin Hayes’ stoppage-time equaliser ensured the rivals would share the points.

Celtic ladies Coach Fran Alonso said he was called a 'little rat' at the end of Monday’s Scottish Women’s Premier League encounter with Rangers, which ended 1-1.

Alonso, who has previously worked under Ronald Koeman and Mauricio Pochettino at Everton and Southampton respectively, told Sky Sports he was called a “little rat” as the footage was shown to him after the match.

The 46-year-old Spaniard said: “I don’t know. You can see there, somebody pushed me from behind. I never talked to (McPherson) the whole game.

“It’s obviously disappointing to concede a goal in the last minute, I totally get it. But I don’t know.

“I was called a ‘little rat’, I don’t know why.”

Rangers have been contacted for comment by PA.

When asked about the incident after the match, Rangers head coach Malky Thomson told Sky Sports: “Without me seeing it at all, I don’t know that I can comment on it.

“If that’s the case, then there will be an investigation and we’ll obviously look at it.”