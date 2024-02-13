Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Bannsiders' project would include new stands at the south side next the railway track and the replacement of the Jack Doherty stand increasing the capacity to 8,000, incorporating provisions for player development, hospitality, media as well as safe modern spectator amenities.

Mr Benn heard about the club's strategic vision and the potential positive impacts on both the local community and the broader region that funding would secure.

Speaking during his visit to the Ballycastle Road, the Labour politician believes the return of the Stormont Executive will now give Irish League clubs like Coleraine the best opportunity of receiving sub-regional funding and Levelling Up funding.

Pictured at the Showgrounds (l-r) is David Boyd (project co-ordinator), Claire Sugden MLA, Rt Hon Hilary Benn MP, Coleraine chairman Colin McKendry and Gregory Campbell MP

He said: "When I was appointed I said my number one priority was to see a devolved government restored to Northern Ireland as it cannot be the only place in the UK where people have no government.

"I was really delighted to see it return, but there's a big responsibility on the Executive and the MLAs now, but also a huge opportunity.

"One of the pots of money the club is bidding for will ultimately be for the Executive to decide.

"Northern Ireland's future is now back in the hands of Northern Ireland politicians elected by the people of Northern Ireland and we need the government to work for us.

"I've no idea what the decision will be in relation to the third tranche of the Levelling Up Fund.

"It was held back by the Government when the Executive wasn't functioning.

"Next week I will be putting in a written parliamentary question asking what is going to happen with the Levelling Up Fund now the Executive is restored because I would expect that money to flow, wherever it goes, as quickly as possible."

When asked about Coleraine's plans, Mr Benn acknowledged the cross-party support the club are currently receiving ahead of their centenary in 2027.

"This club has got great ambitions for this ground, for the community and the benefit it can bring," he added.

"We're standing on a great example of that, the new 3G pitch that went in.

"I'm told you come here any night of the week and there's lots of children playing here.

"That's bringing the community into the club. They couldn't do that with the old grass pitch.

"The club has ambitious plans for the future and I wanted to come here to learn about them and wish them every success.

"This is a vision of a club where people come not just to enjoy the football but a heart of the community, and there's so much potential here.

"You can see the cross-party support they have.

"Gregory Campbell is the local MP, we have MLAs and local councillors here as well, so everyone is backing this plan and I really hope it succeeds with the funding the club is going after.

"The other thing which is really striking for me is what the club has done for itself.

"Obviously it paid for the new pitch and they are currently installing a new toilet block.

"I'm getting the sense there is momentum. The centenary of the club is in 2027 and what time that would be to realise the dream and build on what you can see here already."

Colin McKendry, Chairman of Coleraine Football Club, emphasized the importance of stakeholder consultation and highlighted the unique opportunity presented by the redevelopment of The Showgrounds.

