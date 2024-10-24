Shamrock Rovers hit four as Larne are put to the sword in Conference League tie at Windsor Park
A scintiliating start by Stephen Bradley’s side set the tone in Belfast as efforts from Joshua Honohan, Johnny Kenny and a Tomas Cosgrove own goal gave the Hoops a 3-0 lead at the interval.
A goal from Chris Gallagher gave Larne a much-needed lifeline at the start of the second-half but that was quickly distinguished as the influential Burke picked his spot from inside the box to make it a comfortable evening for Rovers.
In front of a good crowd at the National Stadium, Larne got off to the worst possible start as Rovers took the lead inside three minutes. A run and cross by Burke found Honohan at the back post who made no mistake with a clinical finish.
The visitors – who are currently locked in a gripping title race south of the border – quickly got into the groove and threatened twice thereafter as Kenny hit wide, before the impressive Burke had a strike from distance easily gathered by Rohan Ferguson.
Just after Andy Ryan hit an acrobatic effort into the gloves of Leon Pohls, Rovers doubled their advantage as Burke was once again the orchestrator as his cross was headed in at the back post by an unmarked Kenny with 24 minutes on the clock.
The game was over as a contest with half an hour played as Rovers stunned Larne with a third as a corner-kick delivery was flicked goalwards by Burke and into the net – despite Larne defender Tomas Cosgrove trying to clear his lines.
The goal was initially ruled out for a foul by Greek official Vasileios Fotias, however, it was rightfully given after a two-minute VAR check showed that Cosgrove was actually fouling Honohan.
Larne needed a quick start to the second-half and it duly arrived two minutes after the restart as Rovers failed to clear their lines from a corner, which allowed Gallagher to arrow a strike into the back of the net.
That joy though was short-lived as Rovers made it 4-1 on 54 minutes as a poor pass from Joe Thomson was seized upon by ex-Aston Villa trainee Burke who netted his second of the evening via the post.
Rovers – who opened their Conference League campaign with a 1-1 draw at home to Cypriot side APOEL – thought they had made it 5-1 as Roberto Lopes’ header cannoned off the crossbar, with Kenny’s rebound being disallowed for pushing in the build-up.
With both managers electing to make changes from the bench, Larne had ‘keeper Ferguson to thank as he thwarted Darragh Nugent’s effort, before standing up tall to deny Trevor Clarke’s follow-up.
Five minutes before the end, Larne almost had a consolation goal to celebrate as Ryan laid the ball into the path of Matthew Lusty who was denied by a low save from Pohls.
A chastening evening for Larne as the Irish League champions were largely outclassed against their southern counterparts.
