Michael O’Neill named Lavery in his squad on Tuesday despite knowing the 24-year-old was an injury doubt after hobbling off during Blackpool’s 3-0 defeat to Lincoln last weekend.

Critchley said Lavery’s hamstring injury is not as bad as first feared, but it is enough to rule him out of the Seasiders’ match against Wigan this weekend and the international window that follows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’ll miss this weekend, he’s OK but he’ll miss international duty as well,” Critchley said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Injury has ruled Shayne Lavery out of Northern Ireland's European qualifiers against Slovenia and Kazakhstan, says Blackpool manager Neil Critchley

“It’s not a long-term one which means bringing him off at the stage we did, which we didn’t want to do, might have saved him from a longer term injury. We’re expecting it to be a couple of weeks at the most.”

Lavery joins a long list of players unavailable to O’Neill for the away doubleheader, with Conor Bradley, Jamal Lewis and Aaron Donnelly joining long-term absentees Steven Davis, Stuart Dallas, Shane Ferguson and Corry Evans on the sidelines.

O’Neill also has a question mark over Wycombe striker Dale Taylor, with Wanderers saying the 19-year-old was being assessed after limping out of last Saturday’s 2-1 win at Bristol Rovers.