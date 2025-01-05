Armagh City manager Shea Campbell. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

Armagh City manager Shea Campbell is eyeing up a spot in the Championship top-six after his side were knocked out of the Irish Cup at the hands of Coleraine.

The Bannsiders put in a devastating five-star performance as an own goal and Dylan Boyle’s superb strike from inside the box gave Coleraine a 2-0 half-time lead.

Despite Armagh threatening early in the second half – which included having a goal chalked off for offside – Coleraine sealed their passage through to the sixth round as Matthew Shevlin, Kirk McLaughlin and Kyle Spence all netted inside the last 25 minutes on a chilly afternoon at the Ballycastle Road.

City have enjoyed a fruitful start since their promotion back to the second-tier and currently occupy 6th spot in the standings – which Campbell is keen to maintain between now and the end of the campaign.

Next up is a home fixture against H&W Welders in league duty.

"It's always a learning curve when you come to a place like this,” he said.

"You have to learn fast and I said to the lads about concentration and things like that.

"The second goal just drifted off the shoulder for a corner kick and you can't do that at this level as you'll be punished.

"I think we were up against an uphill battle after the second goal.

"It's been a marvellous season for us so far with a good couple of cup runs.

"It was always going to be difficult task here today against a good side but if we can finish in the top six, it will have been an unreal season for us.

"We will keep going, hope to stay away from relegation and the top six will cap a great season for us."

Campbell confessed that conceding a goal inside the opening two minutes proved problematic after Ethan Jordan headed into his own net from Corey Smith’s dangerous delivery.

He recapped: "The start wasn't in the game plan.

"I thought we didn't let ourselves down.

"I know people will see we were beaten 5-0 but in the end Coleraine showed their class.

"I think for long periods we were well in the game, had some good play but obviously Coleraine are on a different level to ourselves.