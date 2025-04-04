Simon Magee steps down as Chief Executive Officer at Coleraine FC
Magee had been in the position following the club’s takeover by London-based businessmen Ranald McGregor-Smith and Patrick Mitchell, who originally hailed from the town, in February last year.
Since being bought over, Coleraine adopted a full-time model for the 2024/25 campaign, with Henry Ross then coming on board as Executive Chairman and majority shareholder last month.
In a statement on the club’s official website, Magee – who had been on the board at the Ballycastle Road-based club for almost eight years – said: “It has been a privilege to be part of Coleraine Football Club.
"I’m proud of what we’ve achieved together and grateful to everyone, supporters, staff, partners, sponsors, shareholders and board members, for the journey we’ve shared.
"I wish the club nothing but success in the years ahead.
“To everyone who has been part of this journey, thank you. I’ll always be a supporter of this great club and excited for the club’s future.”
In his own personal tribute, Ross thanked Magee for his service to the club over the last eight years.
“Simon has given a great deal to this club and we owe him our sincere thanks,” he told the club website.
“He played a pivotal role in shaping my journey with Coleraine FC, his passion was both genuine and contagious. That influence came at a critical time for the club and I’m thankful for the part he played in sparking my own passion.
“It’s been a challenging time, with the tumult that comes with major change, but there has also been important progress, and I’m grateful to Simon for his contribution to that.
"On behalf of the Board, staff and supporters, I’d like to wish him the very best.”
Coleraine FC in their statement also thanked Magee for his contributions which “have helped shape the club both on and off the pitch during a period of sustained development”.
The club in recent times have opened up a vacancy for a General Manager position at The Showgrounds, which has yet to be filled.