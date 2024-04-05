A disappointed Simone Magill in Belfast following Northern Ireland's scoreless draw during which the forward had a goal ruled out against Malta and penalty appeal dismissed over the opening UEFA Women's Euro 2025 qualifying game. (Photo by Matt Mackey/PressEye)

Simone Magill poked the ball home in the closing moments of the first half after good work between Caragh Hamilton and Joely Andrews.

However, referee Maria Marotta cut short the celebrations by ruling out the goal, appearing to indicate handball in the build-up as Magill recovered from a slip under pressure in the penalty area before steering the ball into the net.

An inability to gain any rewards for enjoying the majority of possession overall against the lowest-ranked side in the League B Group 3 table cemented overall disappointment for Tanya Oxtoby’s team.

Maltese celebrations at the final whistle confirmed the visitors’ hopes from the Belfast test – with Northern Ireland now making the trip to tackle Bosnia and Herzegovina on Tuesday aiming to turn possession into welcome group points.

Malta’s defensive resolve across the Nations League campaign was on show at the National Stadium as Northern Ireland struggled to find a finishing touch to some promising play in front of around 2,000 supporters.

Rebecca McKenna flashed an early low drive past the upright and, on 23 minutes, Demi Vance’s cross created a problem for Malta goalkeeper Janice Xuereb but without any decisive damage.

Chloe McCarron displayed drive and some slick footwork to fashion an opening but her attempt cleared the crossbar.

Xuereb was on hand to frustrate Vance and Andrews but Northern Ireland had Laura Rafferty to thank during a rare Malta attack as Haley Bugeja posted a threat.

Magill entered the half-time break reflecting on the disallowed goal then was at the centre of the action over the second half with a penalty claim dismissed.

Vance proved alert to clear the danger from a Bugeja cross and Shona Zammit fired wide as Malta increased the attacking intent in the second half.

Bugeja looked sharp for Malta but Northern Ireland continued to push in search of a goal.

McCarron and Megan Bell combined to carve out an opening which forced Xuereb to push away the former’s long-range effort.

The Malta goalkeeper managed to collect balls into the danger area by Bell and substitute Emily Wilson before the final whistle signalled a share of the spoils to kick off the Euro 2025 bid.

Connie Scofield, a former England under 21 international, was handed her Northern Ireland debut.

NORTHERN IRELAND: Burns, McKenna, Vance, Caldwell, Rafferty, Hamilton (Scofield, 72), McCarron, Callaghan (Bell, 58), Magill, Andrews (Halliday, 58), Wade (Wilson, 89).

(Subs (not used): Harvey-Clifford, Perry, Dugdale, McLaren, McPartlan, Holloway, Magee.

MALTA: Xuereb, Zammit, Said, Farrugia, Lipman (Rapa, 72), Borg, Zammit, Cuschieri, Farrugia, Bugeja (Sciberras, 90), Sultana (Willis, 58).