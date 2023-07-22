As Northern Ireland faced safety concerns throughout the Troubles, chairman Victor Leonard outlined how former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson helped to convince teams to come to the north coast and play in the tournament.

Leonard helped set-up the competition alongside Bertie Peacock and Jimmy Weir in 1983 and the rest is history as teams from across the globe have ascended to Northern Ireland since then.

"I genuinely didn't think all those years ago I would still be involved 40 years later," he said.

SuperCupNI chairman Victor Leonard

"I have to say the foundations were pretty good when it was set up by the likes of Jimmy Weir and Bertie Peacock.

"When you set an event up with the backdrop of the Troubles we perhaps didn't get the support from certain powers that be in football and government.

"We were trying to get people to come to Northern Ireland at a time when quite frankly the Troubles were being beamed around the world on the news.

"Even up until the eighth or ninth year of the tournament we were still having issues, airports were blocked and there were protests etcetera.

"Thankfully through the good grace of our contacts we got through it.

"Certainly Sir Alex Ferguson helped pull us through as he contacted clubs who were reluctant to come but he had a conversation with Bertie who assured him everything on the north coast was pretty clear.

"So Alex actually saved us in those particular years and he just sold this event no matter where he was."

Similarly, Leonard acknowledged that the input of ex-Celtic star Peacock was also a major coup in getting the tournament "off the ground" in the early years.

"Bertie was a legend of the game having played in the World Cup, played for Celtic and managed Northern Ireland," he added.

"He was so respected across the board.

"When Jim and I talked about setting up the tournament our second call was to Bertie.

"We were novices in a way, we knew what we wanted to do in bringing a tournament here, but would it get off the ground without the support from Bertie and the wider football public?

"I have to say some people shied away from us, people we thought could help, and understandably as well as they were probably thinking we weren't wise running a tournament during the Troubles.

"Bertie jumped in with us right away and the rest is history with what he did for the tournament."

As the cost of living crisis presents challenges in all walks of life, Leonard announced that the tournament doesn't "owe a single penny" but that they are on the lookout for a headline sponsor to come on board with the six-day event.

"The running costs of the event would be £750,000," he answered.

"It's expensive to run and my biggest worry is that we get bills paid, however, thankfully over the 40 years we don't owe a single penny.

"Commercial sponsorship is very hard to get, we were touted once at one stage by a company to move the event to another part of the UK which would have suited them to get involved in the tournament.

"Their idea was to use the event as a PR exercise for the week and bring down their clients from all over to the UK.

"We turned that down but the problem over here is that you don't have those major companies.

"It's always hard to get a headline sponsor of the tournament and it's something we are strongly looking at in terms of how that formula works in the future.

"We'd like to think there is a company out there who sees the benefit of sponsoring a worldwide sporting event with boys and girls competing.

"That's an objective we'd like to fulfil over the next few years."

As Manchester United, Liverpool, Rangers and Celtic get set to cross the white line this week, Leonard still spoke of several challenges that face the tournament in terms of teams travelling from the other side of the world.

However, he remained excited about what the future could hold for SuperCupNI in the next few years as crowds are on the increase.

"I think with the changes, the plans that we have, with the management teams put in place and the people who are heading that up, I would say the next ten years up to our 50th anniversary will see the tournament grow even stronger," he continued.

"Without the volunteers - the tournament wouldn't happen.

"It is such a major event and we have almost 20 venues and the people involved are very professional.

"We will probably look at a new formula of age groups, bringing the girls' tournament last year was a very major plus for us and we want to see that get stronger.

"Last year we had record crowds in attendance and that was up by 20%.

"With the new age group and the teams coming across with the big names such as Liverpool, Manchester United, Rangers, Celtic, Newcastle United and West Ham United, who have a vast amount of supporters in Northern Ireland, I'd like to think we'll have big crowds for those this year.

"Travel is still the big issue.

"Chile are very big advocates of the tournament and two teams always came over for the tournament.

"But like last year and indeed this year, they both wanted to come but one of the teams would have had to take five flights to get here.

"Those things have changed as have the costs, with COVID also playing its part.

"However, you always want to make it an international event.

"The flavour of having the South American teams and having our local players competing against them, adds a different dimension to the event."