The visitors would hold a 2-1 lead at the break through goals from James Teelan and Danny Gibson - either side of Andy Hoey's equaliser.

However, the 'Gers would stretch their advantage a minute after the restart as Gibson added his second of the afternoon.

Just when it looked like the perfect away day for Carrick, the hosts would stage a late comeback to grab a point as Hoey added his second with a low finish, before Nathaniel Ferris headed in from a corner-kick in second-half stoppage time.

"It absolutely does feel like a defeat," Irvine told Carrick Rangers TV.

"The game should have been out of sight before they got their second goal.

"Credit to them because their substitutes had a massive impact on the game and changed it.

"It feels like a defeat but we have to take the positives from it.

"We've created loads of chances but we weren't ruthless enough in front of goal and on another day if we had been, we would have been out of here very comfortable.

"It feels like two points dropped rather than a point gained."

The result means Carrick are now three points behind Coleraine in the battle for a coveted top-six finish for the post-split fixtures.

With the ‘Gers not in Irish Cup next weekend, Irvine believes a two-week break has come at the right time to reset for the challenges ahead.

"I think if we looked at our last two games, we would have taken four points,” he said.

"The manner of it today is disappointing but when we look back and assess the last 30 minutes of the game, taking a point from here isn't the worst result in the world.

"They've taken points here against top, top teams, so we are still in with a massive chance (of the top-six).