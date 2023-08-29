News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train

Slovenia and Kazakhstan next up for Northern Ireland in Euro 2024 challenge

Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill has called up uncapped Kilmarnock midfielder Brad Lyons for next month’s Euro 2024 qualifiers away to Slovenia and Kazakhstan after yet more injuries hit his depleted squad.
By Patrick Van Dort
Published 29th Aug 2023, 12:35 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 12:35 BST

Senior internationals Steven Davis, Stuart Dallas, Shane Ferguson and Corry Evans had already been ruled out of the trip and have been joined on the injury list by Liverpool wing-back Conor Bradley, Watford left-back Jamal Lewis, and Nottingham Forest defender Aaron Donnelly.

However, there is some good news for O’Neill, with strike pair Josh Magennis and Conor Washington returning along with Sunderland defender Dan Ballard.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

QPR winger Paul Smyth is also in the squad, having last played for his country in 2021.

Kilmarnock's Brad Lyons (left) has been called up to the Northern Ireland senior squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers away to Slovenia and Kazakhstan. (Photo by Steve Welsh/PA Wire)Kilmarnock's Brad Lyons (left) has been called up to the Northern Ireland senior squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers away to Slovenia and Kazakhstan. (Photo by Steve Welsh/PA Wire)
Kilmarnock's Brad Lyons (left) has been called up to the Northern Ireland senior squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers away to Slovenia and Kazakhstan. (Photo by Steve Welsh/PA Wire)
Most Popular

Veteran duo Jonny Evans and Craig Cathcart have both been selected amongst the defenders despite not having played competitively since the end of last season, with their club futures yet to be resolved.

Eight players who were in the squad in June are missing, including Bradley, Lewis and Donnelly.

Leyton Orient midfielder Ethan Galbraith, Portsmouth midfielder Paddy Lane, West Ham forward Callum Marshall Larne striker Lee Bonis and unattached midfielder Sean Goss also miss out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Northern Ireland, who sit fifth in Group H with only three points from four qualifiers so far, face Slovenia in Ljubljana on September 7 before heading to Astana to take on Kazakhstan on September 10.

NORTHERN IRELAND:

Goalkeepers – Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Aarhus, on loan from Burnley), Conor Hazard (Plymouth Argyle), Luke Southwood (Cheltenham Town).

Defenders – Jonny Evans (unattached), Craig Cathcart (unattached), Paddy McNair (Middlesbrough), Daniel Ballard (Sunderland), Ciaron Brown (Oxford United), Trai Hume (Sunderland).

Midfielders - George Saville (Millwall), Gavin Whyte (Portsmouth), Jordan Thompson (Stoke City), Alistair McCann (Preston North End), Shea Charles (Southampton), Conor McMenamin (St Mirren), Isaac Price (Standard Liege), Paul Smyth (Queen’s Park Rangers), Matthew Kennedy (Kilmarnock), Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock).

Forwards – Josh Magennis (Wigan Athletic), Conor Washington (Derby County), Shayne Lavery (Blackpool), Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers), Dale Taylor (Wycombe Wanderers, on loan from Nottingham Forest).

Related topics:Brad LyonsJosh MagennisKilmarnock