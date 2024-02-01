Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After setting up Diogo Jota’s opener, the Castlederg native would then find the back of the net himself as his strike from distance found the back of the net.

Bradley would then make it six goal contributions from his last four games as he provided an assist for Dominik Szoboszlai as the Reds restored their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

Bradley was given a standing ovation when substituted on 68 minutes by the Anfield faithful and here is how social media reacted to his performance.

Liverpool's Conor Bradley after the Premier League match at Anfield

The Liverpool Way wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “That from by Conor Bradley last night was one of those special performances that will be remembered for years. Best individual performance I’ve seen this season by miles. What a talent he is.”

Charlotte Coates joked – well maybe not – that Bradley could be announced as the best player in Europe: “Woke up and Conor Bradley’s still winning the Ballon d’Or.”

Bradley also earned the praise of Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher: “Conor Bradley take a bow son!”

Liverpool fan John O’Sullivan compared the full-back to a certain Brazilian legend: “We used to say (Jon) Flanagan was like Cafu as a piss take. But honesty Conor Bradley is genuinely like Cafu. Brilliant offensively and defensively. He has a massive future in front of him.”

Betting firm Paddy Power also had their say: “Maybe Cafu was the Brazilian Conor Bradley all along.”

Christian Brothers Grammar School, Omagh, heaped praise on their former past pupil: “Go on our kid!! First Premier League goal for Conor Bradley.”