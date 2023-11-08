A statue has been unveiled in honour of Pat Jennings in his native Newry to recognise the achievements of the former Northern Ireland and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper.

The 78-year-old earned 119 caps for his country and represented Watford, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal after starting out at Newry Town.

Former Northern Ireland team-mates Billy Hamilton and Gerry Armstrong were in attendance, alongside ex-Arsenal comrade Liam Brady and Tottenham Hotspur ambassador Ledley King.

Earlier this year, Jennings was made a CBE for his services to association football and to charity.

Legendary goalkeeper Pat Jennings pictured at the official unveiling of his statue in Kildare Street, Newry on Wednesday morning

Here is how local fans and groups reacted to the new statue on social media.

Paul Vance wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Privilege this noontime in Newry to be at the unveiling of a statue to a real life LEGEND.

“The Great PAT JENNINGS.”

Former Ulster Unionist Party chairman Danny Kennedy also paid tribute on the X platform: “Well deserved recognition in his home city for the legendary Pat Jennings.

"A true gentleman, a wonderful role model and a fantastic sporting ambassador. Congratulations Pat.”

The recognition to Mr Jennings’ life was further evidence by UUP councillor David Taylor who wrote: “A very important day for Newry as a fitting tribute to Northern Ireland Footballing Legend Pat Jennings was unfurled.

"There is enormous respect for Pat Jennings across the community locally and that was testified by the large numbers of people who attended this morning’s event.”

Anthony Fearon was bursting with pride at meeting two of his heroes at the event: “Absolutely thrilled to meet two of my #Spurs heroes today in Newry – Ledley King and Pat Jennings.

"It's an incredible honour for Pat and his family to have his statue erected in Newry and it's probably long overdue! A brilliant morning even the sun shined.”

Spurs fan Allison Jane Smith believes Jennings is still the club’s “greatest ever goalkeeper”.

She wrote: "Everything about this photo fills me with pride. A magnificent human being and role model for our wonderful football club.

"Every single fellow Spurs fan would unanimously agree ‘Big’ Pat Jennings is still our greatest ever goalkeeper. Congratulations to a true Spurs legend.”

Here’s a selection of tributes which some of football’s greatest players paid to Pat Jennings.

JIMMY GREAVES: “If there has been a better goalkeeper then I haven’t seen him. His presence gives confidence to the players in frontof him and he has the awareness and reflexes to make hard saves look easy.”

RAY CLEMENCE: “Pat is the doyen of British goalkeepers – a phenomenal character. Mind you, he has a big advantage over the rest of us because he doesn’t have hands…he has shovels. Pat is a world class ‘keeper, a great guy off the field.”

GORDON BANKS: “Pat was for me the perfect goalkeeper. He has good safe hands, an acute understanding of angles and positioning, is brave without being foolish, and is a master of distribution. And above all he has a marvellous temperament, as well as being a fine sportsman”.

DENIS LAW: “A giant among goalkeepers, Pat is a natural shot-stopper. He even makes saves while diving the wrong way. He was the player capable of producing that something extra-special.”

BOB WILSON: “Pat is a one-off, a unique player. I admire Pat the goalkeeper because he is world-class… Pat the man because he is sincere, modest and one who never says anything about the game unless it is positive.”

PETER SHILTON: “It’s virtually impossible to pinpoint one weakness in Pat Jennings. He has the biggest pair of hands I’ve ever seen and is inclined to hold shots or crosses that other ‘keepers would be quite happy to push away.”

BILLY BINGHAM: “Pat is not only a great goalkeeper, he is also a great athlete. His tremendous athleticism can be attributed, not only to his natural ability, but to his offthe-field life which has always been exemplary. Pat has always been a great advert for Irish football. His behaviour on and off the field has been an inspiration and when the great Irish legends are named in years to come, Pat’s name will go alongside Best, Doherty and Blanchflower.”