Special day for Coleraine hat-trick hero Jamie Glackin

As the saying goes, football is a funny old game!

That was certainly the case for Jamie Glackin as Coleraine travelled to Warrenpoint Town on Saturday.

The wideman walked away with the match ball at the end of 90 minutes after notching his first senior hat-trick.

But the 24-year-old admitted afterwards that he felt frustrated for large parts of the game as he felt it was passing him by.

“I’m delighted to get my first senior hat-trick and to get out of here with the three points,” said Glackin.

“I thought at stages the game was passing me by and I was getting frustrated as I wasn’t getting the ball into spaces as Warrenpoint were digging in well.

“Getting the first goal was good and then the second egged me on to get the third.

“Oran (Kearney) was saying to me at 2-0 and before ‘Skinner’ got injured that I was on four bookings and to forget about the hat-trick, so to come off and see the smile on his face was worth it.”

Glackin produced a treble of real quality that could have grace any setting.

His first six minutes before half time was a perfectly measured lob, his second a fantastic volley, before he rounded it off with a composed finish on a breakaway.

The former Dungannon Swifts man though was playing it down post match.

“The first goal I didn’t know much about it really,” he said.

“Josh (Carson) found me with a great pass and I made the same run 10 minutes previously, so I seen the keeper off his line and then running towards it, so I was just hoping it had enough pace.

“The second and third goals were grand the ball is in the changing room signed and all.”

Glackin was delighted to see his side get back to winning ways again after their defeat to Crusaders last week, and also gain some sort of revenge for Warrenpoint’s victory over the Bannsiders two months ago.

“It was massive, we had to dig in and get the result,” he said.

“You’re never going to get easy in this league, especially here, and we didn’t break them down the last time we were here and weren’t good in the final third.

“So to score four and keep the ball out of our own net was good.”

The results on Saturday helped open up the title race again.

Glackin though says they will only focus on themselves as they bid to close the gap on the teams above them

“It’s a case of we are looking after ourselves and chaulking off as many points as possible,” he said.

“We simply move on to Cliftonville as that’s our next game.”