Rangers travel to Hearts on the opening day of the new SPFL season

Rangers are due to host Motherwell and Ross County in the first three weeks of the William Hill Premiership season amid delays to Ibrox renovations that could force them to seek an alternative venue.

Rangers kick-off the new season away at Hearts but host the Steelmen on August 10 and welcome County two weeks later, with the second round of the Premier Sports Cup in between.

Rangers previously confirmed there “will be an impact on matches at Ibrox” at the beginning of the season after a delay to material shipments from Asia held up the completion of work on the Copland Road Stand.

It has been reported that Rangers could be unable to play at Ibrox for the entirety of August, meaning they would have to find an alternative venue to host their home matches including a Champions League qualifier. With the Hampden pitch being re-laid, Murrayfield has been mooted as an option.

In a new statement after the fixtures were released, Rangers said: “Supporters will be aware of the delayed works in the Copland stand, likely to impact home fixtures in the early part of the new season. The club will provide an update on any changes to those home matches at the earliest possible opportunity. Rangers thanks our supporters for their patience.”

Rangers travel to Celtic Park on August 31 and also to Tannadice before their third home league game against Hibernian on September 28.

Philippe Clement’s team will kick off the new season at Tynecastle at 12.30pm on August 3 in a staggered start to the campaign which will see Sky Sports televise four of the six opening matches.

Motherwell host Ross County on the Saturday afternoon before a Dundee derby at Tannadice kicks off Sunday’s live double header. Champions Celtic will raise the league flag before hosting Kilmarnock at 4.30pm.

St Mirren take on Hibernian on the Sunday before St Johnstone host Aberdeen on Monday night in another live match.

Premier Sports has chosen a 5.30pm kick-off slot on Saturday, August 10 for a game between Dundee and Hearts at Dens Park, the first of its 20 live Premiership games this season after arranging a new deal with the Scottish Professional Football League.

The first Edinburgh derby takes place on October 26 while Rangers and Celtic each face trips to Aberdeen in the first two midweek cards of the season, in late October and early December.

The festive fixture card sees games on consecutive Thursdays and Sundays immediately after Christmas Day.

Celtic have been handed a home game against Motherwell on Boxing Day – the first time they have been scheduled to play at Parkhead in the fixture immediately after Christmas Day for eight years.

After a trip to Dens Park was brought forward 24 hours to December 26 last year, the sixth time in seven years that Celtic fans had to travel on Boxing Day, manager Brendan Rodgers claimed they were either “very, very unlucky to be drawn away, or someone is making tricks behind the scenes”.

Hearts will host Hibs on Boxing Day in a match already selected for live coverage by Sky while Rangers make the short journey to St Mirren. Aberdeen fans face their longest journey of the season to Kilmarnock on the same day.

There are games on December 29 followed by a full card on Thursday, January 2 which sees a derby double with Rangers hosting Celtic and Dundee United making the short walk to Dens Park.

Games continue on January 5 as there is no winter break this year because of the additional European league schedule, which rules out 10 midweek fixture dates up until the end of January.

The third Glasgow derby takes place on March 15, four games before the Premiership splits in two. The top flight concludes on May 17-18.