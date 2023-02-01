Spurs boss Antonio Conte set to undergo operation to remove gallbladder
Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte will undergo surgery to remove his gallbladder on Wednesday, the Premier League club have announced.
By Jim van Wijk, PA
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Spurs said the 53-year-old Italian “recently became unwell with severe abdominal pain” and was set for an operation before a spell away from the dugout to recover.
“Following a diagnosis of cholecystitis, he will be undergoing surgery to remove his gallbladder today (Wednesday) and will return following a period of recuperation,” a Tottenham statement read.
“Everyone at the club wishes him well.”