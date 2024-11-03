Stephen Robinson reckons there is much more to come from Conor McMenamin after the winger managed 45 minutes in St Mirren’s goalless draw with Ross County

Stephen Robinson reckons there is much more to come from Conor McMenamin after the winger managed 45 minutes in St Mirren's goalless draw with Ross County.

McMenamin required patella tendon surgery after suffering a reoccurrence of an injury on international duty, ruling the influential playmaker out of Saints’ Europa Conference League fixtures.

He played a role from the bench in the Buddies’ defeat to Rangers and victory over St Johnstone, however, was on the pitch for his longest stint this season in the draw against the Staggies.

The St Mirren boss admits that the Northern Ireland international has returned to action less prepared than he would like, with a lack of numbers in their squad preventing the ability to organise bounce games.

“The hard bit for Conor is he’s had no practice games. Greg (Kiltie) had three bounce games before we put him in, with Conor there has been none.

“We don’t have enough the numbers to play bounce games at the moment – it’s difficult with the youth team games going on and the Youth Cup.

“Conor has done well and worked ever so hard. He’s different from what we’ve got, he gives us width and puts lots of crosses into the box.