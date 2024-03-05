Glenavon's Matthew Snoddy (left) plays close attention to Glentoran striker Junior at Mourneview Park

Both teams would create chances in an entertaining affair at Mourneview Park but neither Matthew Snoddy for the hosts nor Glentoran ace David Fisher could find the back of the net in this re-arranged Premiership contest.

Glentoran would make a bright start in county Armagh and thought they had taken the lead inside 45 seconds. A deep cross by Patrick McClean was headed into the net by Fisher but the Englishman would be denied by the offside flag.

Soon after, Glentoran would go close as Fuad Sule's driven effort was saved by Glenavon stopper Mark Byrne, before Daire O'Connor would also be denied from long range.

On the 20-minute mark, a long throw into the box by Johnny Russell wasn't cleared by the hosts, with Glentoran striker Charlie Lindsay unable to steer his attempt on target.

However, Stephen McDonnell's side would grow into the contest and almost took the lead with their first venture forward. A delivery into the area by Leo O'Sullivan was met by the head of Matthew Snoddy who was denied by a combination of Aaron McCarey and the crossbar.

After McClean would send a shot wide of goal for the Glens, McCarey would once again have to be alert at the other end to prevent Lido Lotefa from profiting from a rebound after Niall Quinn saw a rasping strike being parried.

The visitors – who beat Ballyclare Comrades in the Irish Cup on Saturday – went close to making the breakthrough before the half-time whistle. A delightful ball by Sule sent Lindsay on his way but the Derby County loanee hit a left-footed volley over the crossbar.

The second-half would start slowly with Glenavon having the first real sight of goal as Quinn’s corner was only cleared as far as Jack Malone who hit a first-time shot harmlessly off target.

Remarkably, Glentoran would have a second goal disallowed on the hour mark as Fisher was once again involved. The striker saw his initial shot saved by Byrne, with the linesman adjudging that the ball had crossed the line for a corner before Junior crossed for Shay McCartan to convert.

With 25 minutes remaining, the Glens would be thwarted by ex-Warrenpoint stopper Byrne once again as Junior’s flick released the run of Fisher who beat Sean Ward in the process but his low attempt was saved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A few moments later, a cross into the box by Bobby Burns was headed wide by Fisher before Junior would once again profit from a long-throw by Russell but his shot on the turn was sent wide.

At the death, the Lurgan Blues spurned a glorious chance to bag all three points as James Singleton failed to intercept a quickly taken free-kick by Robbie Garrett. This allowed substitute Darren Clarke to go through on goal but the winger’s curling attempt failed to go below the crossbar.