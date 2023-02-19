The Hatchetmen would prevail 2-0 at Seaview through goals from Paul Heatley and Adam Lecky, however, the technology wasn't in use during the contest.

It is the second time that a method of VAR has been used in the Irish League after the technology was tested during Linfield's home clash against Glenavon back in November.

At the time, a statement from the Irish Football Association stated that it is an "investigatory demonstration and conversations around any wider implementation are in their infancy."

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter has had his say regarding the implementation of VAR in the Irish League.

Despite acknowledging that referees do 'a fabulous job', Baxter argued that extra help for officials, if implemented the right way, can only benefit Irish League football.

"I would like them to get all the other decisions right first," he stated after watching his side go up to 4th in the Premiership standings following the win against the Bannsiders.

"Provided we have the ability to see it through in the wider context i.e. have we got the bodies, have we got the money, is it going to be across the board and is it going to be even-handed?

"So there's a lot to discuss. I don't know what stage it's at.

"I certainly welcome all the changes that are being made in football across the board when it's an improvement in our game.

"There's obviously big talking points around different things but you have to get what's right for the game.

"There are a lot of people for it and a lot against it.

"I think our boys do a sterling job. The referees sometimes get a bit of stick from here and there, but by and large I think they do a fabulous job under extreme pressure and circumstance.

"There's a lot at stake and getting the big decisions right is never easy.

"If they get a little bit of extra help then great, as long as it doesn't slow the game down and it takes 10 minutes to make a decision.

