Carrick Rangers have appealed a three-match ban that has been issued to Paul Heatley

Stephen Baxter has blasted "trial by television" after confirming that Carrick Rangers have issued an appeal on a three-match ban given to Paul Heatley.

The winger was given the retrospective punishment by the Irish FA following an incident involving Portadown defender Lewis Mackinnon earlier this month.

Footage appeared to show Heatley standing on the back of the Portadown defender who was on the ground during the 1-1 draw at Shamrock Park, with Ports boss Niall Currie saying a red card was missed by the officials.

It marks the second time this season that a player has been issued with a retrospective ban after Ballymena United ace Josh Carson was issued with a three-match suspension following a tackle on Linfield defender Ethan McGee.

The officials originally gave a caution for the tackle but Carson was issued with the punishment after telling the BBC that he "got away with one" – which he is yet to serve due to an ongoing appeal.

"From my point of view and this is not reflective of the Paul Heatley situation - you can not have trial by television," Baxter said.

"Particularly when the television comes from Portadown TV because the BBC television cameras are on the other side.

"When you watch it from the BBC perspective, Paul is breaking his run, he's tackled and he stands on the guys back on a fast run.

"When you slow it down and do it in super-slow mode and see it from the other side on Portadown TV, it looks a different thing altogether.

"We can't do trial by TV because 20 minutes before that Paul was fouled by Gary Thompson which could have been a red card because he was through on goal.

"The referee gave a yellow card so if we're going to directly referee games the next day, then we will have no players available because there will be many people picking up yellow or red cards based on how that all works.

"Trial by television and clips after games doesn't work for me. I think it's a blight on our game and people take advantage of it.

"It casts a shadow over every aspect of the refereeing fraternity because other people want to referee it, fans want to referee it and the journalists want to referee it.

"Therefore, let the referee's referee the games. I've been on the receiving end of lots and lots crazy, bad decisions that went against me and cost me Irish Cup finals.

"But it is what it is but you have to get on with it and move forward.”

Heatley played in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Dungannon Swifts as James Knowles' free-kick proved too hot to handle for Ross Glendinning.

It marks a second loss for Baxter since he took the reins at Taylors Avenue and he is eyeing some reinforcements in January.

He stated: "We've done exceptionally well. There's a couple of wins, three draws and a couple of defeats.

"The team are playing really well, they have worked their socks in regards to everything we've asked of them, they are giving us a monumental effort and I'm delighted with that.

"There's a nucleus of good players in our starting 12. We need to find some more bodies in the window to add to that.