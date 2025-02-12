Carrick Rangers boss Stephen Baxter says he is "not panicking" about the Amber Army's current position ahead of tonight's trip to Cliftonville.

The men from east Antrim made it eight games without a Premiership win last Saturday as Rhyss Campbell's goal gave Coleraine a 1-0 victory at Taylors Avenue.

Carrick are currently 11th in the table and will face a potential relegation/promotion play-off should they not climb the standings between now and the end of the campaign.

A total of eight new arrivals were brought in by Baxter during the January transfer window and he's confident that they will start to pick up results once they start to gel.

Carrick Rangers manager Stephen Baxter says he isn’t ‘panicking’ over recent Premiership results

"I'm not certainly not panicking and it's not in my nature to do so," he said.

"You've got to find solutions, you've got to keep practicing, keep working and keep building and I go home and analyse games...the team is playing really well.

"I think we've added in eight players in the last month or so.

"These lads are all really good young players and there's a few experienced players that have really brought something to the team.

"Ethan Boyle was Man of the Match I think out there last Saturday, so it says a lot about their character with the distance they are travelling to us, the work-ethic and desire they have to get a job done.

"It's early days for everybody and it takes time. I'm not one to sit here and start giving you answers to questions of how it all looks in a short window.

"We will know in two or three months how this looks."

The Irish Cup has brought joy for Baxter’s men in recent weeks as they have reached the quarter-final stage of the competition, where they will host Dungannon Swifts.

However, Baxter is hoping that they can start turning strong performances in the Premiership into gaining points.

He stated: "The last three games we have been brilliant against Glenavon with 10 men and should have won, probably should have won the game against Larne and today we were good value if we won the game 1-0.

"That's football, that's the highs and lows of it and it's a tough old business.

"The most important thing is to make sure there's no panic around and you keep working on things that you need to work on and things will turn.

"I know we will go out and challenge ourselves and do our best.

"They are a very excellent team and play very good football...and it's always a tough place to go.