The Hatchetmen won the trophy for a second successive year as Jarlath O’Rourke and James Teelan netted decisive second-half goals at Inver Park.

Baxter handed competitive debuts to Jordan Williamson, Jimmy Callacher and Lloyd Anderson from the start, with fellow signings Teelan, Mikhail Kennedy and Mal Smith introduced from the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With six new additions added to his squad in the summer transfer window so far, Baxter was pleased to see them all get minutes throughout the 90 minutes.

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter was thrilled to see his side retain the Charity Shield after a 2-0 win against Larne

“The result was a bonus but this game was all about fitness and us gelling again as a football team and getting as much as we could out of a game against a top class side.

“Our passing and communication is important as we need to gel with Europe in mind and that huge game.

"The result wasn't the be all and end all, it was about getting the football perspective fitting in to what our needs are going into this massive game of football in a couple of weeks time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"No matter if it’s tiddlywinks you are playing, it is always nice to win.

“We have tried to sign Jimmy (Callacher) about four times in the last seven or eight years and thankfully he has decided to come.

"He showed what an excellent player he is, I thought he was magnificent.

“He shows great balance and holds the team together well, he will fit in nicely with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Bringing in the younger players and blooding them in to how we do things is always the next bit and that takes a number of weeks.

"They are all learning and get their minutes, which is important. They are all doing exceptionally well and I’m pleased with all of them.”

Crusaders will turn their focus to the Europa Conference League qualifying tie against Finnish side FK Haka in a couple of weeks’ time.

With his side away from home for the first-leg, Baxter has urged his side to make sure they are still in the tie for the return fixture at Seaview.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've learned a lot playing in these European ties over the last few years,” he added.

'When you go away from home these teams can pass you to death because they are all very technical.

"They keep the ball then suck you out of position, before you know it you're 3-0 down.

"You have to make sure you do the work, stay compact and stay in the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad