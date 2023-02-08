The Hatchetmen made their way into the quarter-final of the Irish Cup as they edged out the Seasiders at Clandeboye Park.

However, Baxter, a Bangor native, stated that it was great to see his former club competing at the top of the Premier Intermediate table.

"I'm thrilled to see the resurgence of Bangor," he said after his side's 2-1 win.

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter has spoken about the resurgence of Bangor and Ards.

"I had a very brief spell here at the forwards coach for all of four or five months under my best friend Lee Doherty.

"I ended up playing two games for them as well after I had retired.

"I live in Bangor and I know a lot of the people connected with the club.

"They are hard-working, generous, fabulous people who are putting their heart and soul into it all.

"You have to tip your hat at what they are trying to do and what they are achieving right now.

"They obviously won the Steel & Sons Cup and are doing particularly well in their league and will likely get promotion.

"It's great to see that momentum coming back for them."

Baxter confessed that he had 'strong connections' with people at both Bangor and Ards, as well speaking of his excitement that Ards will be moving into a new stadium after signing a long-term lease on six acres of land.

"We need a strong Bangor and a strong Ards," he stressed.

"This area of north Down has a wonderful wealth of talent all through the area.

"There's a lot of great footballing tradition and good teams down this direction.

"It's good to see Bangor coming back into the fold and Ards working really hard at it as well with a new ground coming up.

"That pleases me no doubt because I have good strong connections to both.

"I started my career at Ards, I had two fabulous years there.

"These are people I have got to know over many years and are friends of mine in the game."

Welcoming holders Crusaders to Clandeboye was a moment to savour for Bangor boss Lee Feeney, who has challenged his players to earn promotion to make nights like that a regularity.

Bangor are five points behind leaders Ballymacash Rangers but crucially have three games in hand.

"We said to the players before the game that these are the sort of games we want to be playing in regularly," he continued.

"The club and this area needs this. Personally I feel the club is on the right step to develop and move up the leagues, but as a team we have to do it on the pitch.

"Straight after this our focus is on Armagh and trying to get promotion into the Championship.

"I feel we deserve it, but if we win the league we will definitely deserve it.

"Credit to Ballymacash for what they are doing and there are other teams creeping in there too.

"We're only halfway through it and I do believe other teams will find their feet as well.