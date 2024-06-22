Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stephen Baxter’s world-record reign as Crusaders manager will be celebrated this afternoon as the Hatchetmen welcome Derry City to Seaview in a pre-season friendly.

Baxter brought his time in charge of the north Belfast side to an end last season after 953 games in the dugout, securing European football for the Hatchetmen in his final fixture after a thrilling 3-2 win against Coleraine.

The 58-year-old - who was the longest serving manager in world football before his departure - will celebrate a testimonial lunch and match this afternoon against the Candystripes at Seaview.

Baxter’s roll of honour as Crues boss across close to two decades at Seaview featured three Irish League titles, four Irish Cups, a League Cup and three Co Antrim Shields.

Furthermore, a particular highlight came in 2012 when they beat today's opponents Derry City in the Setanta Cup final on penalties - a fixture that Baxter has claimed is probably his "greatest achievement" as a manager.

When announcing the game on the club’s website back in April, a statement read: "Crusaders Football Club are pleased to announce that we will honour Stephen Baxter with a testimonial lunch and game in June in recognition of the 19 years service as manager of Crusaders Football Club.

“We know what he has achieved in this period winning 17 trophies along the way in the Premiership and Championship, while bringing success to our Club that was well beyond anyone’s wildest dreams at the time.

"Stephen also took charge of Crusaders in Europe on 36 occasions (home and away legs in total) facing opponents of 16 different countries.”

Baxter will be replaced in the Crues hot-seat by former midfielder Declan Caddell, although reports suggest that the former will be in the dugout for the Hatchetmen’s games in Europe.

Crusaders were drawn against Welsh side Caernarfon Town in the first qualifying round of the Europa Conference League, with the winners facing Polish giants Legia Warsaw.

After the play-off victory against Coleraine, a defiant Baxter said he was pleased to pass the baton over to Caddell – despite licencing protocols meaning he will be around for European action.