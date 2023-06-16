The 36-year-old is currently enjoying his second spell at The Showgrounds and has made 354 appearances for Oran Kearney's side to date.

Injuries would limit Lowry's time on the pitch throughout the 2022/23 campaign, however, the Limavady man would help coach the first-team squad when absent.

Whilst Lowry will mainly concentrate on playing, a statement on the club’s website acknowledged that the former Linfield man will be involved in coaching ‘as and when needed’.

Stephen Lowry has signed a new one-year contract with Coleraine. Photo: David Cavan/Coleraine FC

“We are delighted to keep Stevie on board for the upcoming season,” Kearney said.

“Stevie didn’t have a serious injury throughout his entire career and unfortunately he had three knocks last year which disrupted his playing time.

“Stevie didn’t want to go out like that which is understandable and we believe he has a lot to offer both on and off the pitch.

“We trusted him throughout the season when he was injured to take sessions and I know they were well enjoyed by the players.

“Stevie is someone I trust, he is very educational when it comes to the coaching side of things as he’s just completed his A Licence and we are pleased that he can do both roles.

“We see Stevie as someone who will majority be focused on playing but will have an input to training and sessions with a view to the future.”