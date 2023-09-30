Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​His previous top-flight senior stint was with Warrenpoint Town, an appointment awarded at the age of 25 years old which yielded both pain and gain before an exit from the role in October 2019.

Now McDonnell is back as Glenavon boss - bolstered by experience from across various roles at League of Ireland clubs and the Irish FA helping to develop youth and in search of what he calls “the squeeze” of that weekly pressure for points.

McDonnell’s Warrenpoint teams were celebrated for a commitment to passing football but also questioned over the young manager’s unwavering belief in a certain style of play irrespective of returns.

Stephen McDonnell - pictured as Warrenpoint Town boss in 2019 - will return to Irish League management this weekend with Glenavon. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

McDonnell will kick off life as Glenavon boss with the visit of defending champions Larne viewing his second shot at Irish League management as one now built on balance.

“Adaptability is the word I would use,” said McDonnell as he attempts to push a Glenavon side up the league standings with seven points from nine games. “We don't want to hold a gun to anyone's head and say you have to play out.

"We want to give the players ideas...this is where my learning has evolved.

“We have experienced players so I will give them ideas and, ultimately, they still have to make a decision.

“Players at that level, especially with experience, will always find a way to make the best decision.

“I don't want to force players into situations...if we give them enough ideas and scenarios then they'll make the best decision.

“And that's when we can start to go and judge the player on if he makes enough good decisions or too many poor decisions in the scenario.

“The players here at this level, first and foremost, are footballers who should be able to carry out any particular style and I'm quite happy with what's here.

"We're not going to go in and change absolutely everything.

“Initially we need to find that happy medium.

"But there are seasoned players and well used to many styles over a number of years.

"I want to work with the players here and squeeze everything out of them.

“I don't want to go from one way of playing to the other...we're going to try to do things slightly different but there has to be a transitional period.

“We have to expect the players to be comfortable.”

McDonnell is relishing a return to the Irish League sideline.

"I was happy so it was about waiting for the right opportunity, the right club and the right model,” said McDonnell. “A club like Glenavon ticks all the boxes.

“As crazy as it sounds, I quite enjoy being under that squeeze to get results plus everything around the process of preparing for matchdays...I'm happy to be back in amongst that pressure.