The Lurgan Blues more than matched the league champions for the opening 37 minutes of the contest but the game would turn on its head when Robbie Garrett was dismissed for a robust challenge on Dylan Sloan.

Larne would then flex their muscles after the break as Lee Bonis bagged a ten-minute hat-trick, with Dylan Sloan also finding the back of the net to make it a comfortable evening in the end for the visitors.

McDonnell acknowledged that whilst football is all about results, he was left optimistic by what he witnessed in the first half.

Glenavon manager Stephen McDonnell took charge of his first game of the Lurgan Blues in Saturday's defeat to Larne

"It was certainly a game of two halves," he said.

"I'm very, very encouraged by what I saw until the red card, but even after that, I felt we managed that ten minute period with ten men really well.

"Lee Bonis goes home with the match for his three goals from three chances, whereas Andy Mooney has two incredible opportunities from close range in the first half and if you take them, you're in the ascendancy and you've got the crowd up and Larne in a place where they're not comfortable.

"Unfortunately, we weren't clinical enough and the quick-fire goals and the manner in how we conceded them, we highlighted that we would have to defend the box and a lot more crosses because we are down a player and obviously not going to cover as much ground.

"The first one comes from a lofted pass, the second one comes from a cross, which was really poor.

"Overall, it was going to be a difficult day against the reigning champions, we put it to them with 11 and I'd have loved it to have known what would have happened if it remained that way for the whole game.

"I think we probably had them worried for one or two spells in the first half and I'm optimistic moving forward.

"Having ten men was always going to be difficult against a top side as they were always going to expose gaps and ultimately that happened in the end."

Despite having limited time to work with his new players so far, McDonnell is now looking forward to implementing a new style on offer to remain in the Sports Direct Premiership.

"We're not going to be foolish in our approach,” he added.

"We're not going to be absolutely gung-ho and total football.

"I think you saw there was a nice balance that suited the players in the first half.

"We were short at times, a little bit more direct at times and running beyond the opposition at times.

"I think we've got the opportunity to work with the players at our disposal.

"There are very good players there and I'm convinced that in that 35 minute period that we can definitely build more of that type of style.

"Definitely as you can see at times, we want to get the ball down and play.