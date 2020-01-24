Stephen Murray dropping down but moving forward with transfer from Glenavon to Portadown

Stephen Murray is turning back the clock to move his career forward.

Having featured for Portadown-based St Mary’s in the Mid-Ulster Football League during the early stages of the decade, the striker came back to town last weekend for his Shamrock Park debut.

Murray marked a first appearance in Portadown colours by delivering a display centred on the heart and high energy around which he built his Irish League career with Armagh City, Warrenpoint Town and Glenavon before opting to come full circle and return to his geographical roots.

At 31-years-old, Murray is aware time is ticking on life leading the frontline and views a transfer across the Mid-Ulster derby divide from Lurgan to Portadown a positive step despite dropping down a division.

“I trained with Glenavon on Tuesday then Portadown on Thursday and it was great to be in the starting line-up on Saturday,” said Murray. “It ended up a frustrating time at Glenavon and I spoke to manager Gary Hamilton and asked to leave.

“For a player starting out in his teens or early 20s it is a different situation but now, at my age, I know there is not the same time left.

“Everything was clicking last season at Glenavon but this campaign was one of great frustration in terms of minutes even if I felt I had done well in games.

“I’m not coming to Portadown expecting to walk into the side but it is a fresh challenge and conversations with Matthew Tipton were very positive.

“I loved my time at St Mary’s and scoring goals at Mid-Ulster level got me that opportunity with Armagh City then on to Warrenpoint and Glenavon.

“When my move was announced I got texts from people at St Mary’s and Glenavon wishing me all the best and they mean a lot, I certainly have fond memories of my early days in Portadown.”

When Murray looks back on the timeline of those past few seasons he can stop and smile at the memories of helping fire Warrenpoint to second-tier title glory in 2017.

As Portadown focus on a drive to the finish line in this season’s Bluefin Sport Championship title race, Murray is happy to draw on that past experience to benefit his present club off the field on top of his contribution on it.

“I’m happy to help in any way I can and, having playing under Matthew Tipton at Warrenpoint, the chance to reunite was a big part of the appeal in moving to Portadown,” said Murray. “To be honest, I’ve only been in for one training session and then Saturday’s game but can already see it is a great squad full of team spirit.

“I know a few of the players but everyone has been over giving me a great welcome and when you come into a club mid-season in a January move you want to settle quickly.

“But I’ve joined Portadown determined to hit the ground running and enjoyed my debut in front of a great atmosphere and big crowd on Saturday, with more to come as I build up my sharpness.”

PORTADOWN: Devine, Crane, Finnegan, Lavery, McKenna (Ferris, 83), Salley, Murray (Duke, 75), Tipton (Bradley, 58), Wilson, McNally, Teggart.

Subs: McCallum, McGrandles.

BALLINAMALLARD UNITED: Connolly, McEvoy (Moorehead, 82), McCann, Smyth, Clarke, Campbell, McCartney, Kelly, O’Reilly (Cashel, 19), Mayse (McManus, 78), Morris.

Subs: Warrington, Edgar.

Referee: Barry Monaghan.