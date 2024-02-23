Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Buddies boss became embroiled in an argument with one of his own fans following the 1-0 cinch Premiership defeat by Livingston in West Lothian.

Robinson, who this week celebrated two years in charge of the Paisley club, would not confirm that the origin of the spat was the fan questioning the heart of the players, as suggested by assistant Diarmuid O’Carroll after the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, ahead of the home game against St Johnstone on Saturday, he reflected on the incident and said: “A frustrated manager and a frustrated fan.

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson during a press conference at the St Mirren Training Ground

“I have spoken to the fan since. There is no issue whatsoever. We both want the same thing. I disagreed with his analysis of the game.

“I am very protective of my players, like my kids, maybe too protective at times. But that is my job, to take the pressure off them.

“I get criticism every week in various forms, some more abusive than others, and that wasn’t the case on Saturday. It was someone expressing an opinion that I didn’t agree with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He reached out to me and apologised and that apology was accepted. It was just two frustrated people. We have spoken several times. He is a good guy, a big St Mirren supporter and he will be there on Saturday.

“I won’t apologise for being passionate and emotional. I am an emotional person, I have put a lot of work into this football club.

“You have just lost a game you should have won comfortably, where we had played the best football probably I have seen a team outside the Old Firm play at Livingston and you have lost. It was frustration but it’s gone.

“I know everyone wants to make a big drama but there are no issues whatsoever with people expressing their opinion. That’s all there is to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have evolved into a very good football side and we are getting better and that is the frustration among everybody, that we should have won the game.”

St Mirren are in fifth place, two points behind Kilmarnock as they prepare for the visit of Craig Levein’s 10th-placed Saints side, fresh from a 3-0 home defeat to Rangers.

Robinson said: “It will be a tough challenge. I watched the game against Rangers. Craig has got them very well-organised, a good defensive unit and they have a threat up front.