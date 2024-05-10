Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stephen Robinson has stressed that St Mirren’s bid to reach European football is not complete as they prepare to host rivals Kilmarnock on Saturday.

With three cinch Premiership fixtures remaining, the Buddies sit six points behind fourth-placed Killie and five ahead of Dundee, whom they beat last weekend and need to keep at bay.

“It was important last week that we got a win to get a little bit of distance between us and Dundee,” Buddies boss Robinson said. “But it is certainly not over.

“I will reiterate that. There is still a lot to play for, nine points.

“Nothing was decided on the game last week so it is important we pick up points on Saturday. We haven’t got enough points to be in Europe yet.

“That is for fans to dream of, for everyone to get excited about, here within the dressing room, as soon as Monday came we had points to gain to confirm that position.

“Excited. These are the games you enjoy. We will have a full house in the stadium. It is meant to be a sunny day as well so there will be a carnival atmosphere.

“Killie will bring a big number of fans as well so looking forward to it.

“Derek McInnes has done a fantastic job, he deserves every bit of credit. They have been fantastic. They are a difficult team to play against.