Former Northern Ireland international Steven Davis hopes that Jonny Evans will "keep playing for as long as possible" as his Manchester United contract runs out this summer.

The 36-year-old faces the prospect of being a free agent after returning to United on a one-year deal last summer.

He initially joined his boyhood club to maintain his fitness in pre-season, but went on to make 30 appearances including as a substitute in the FA Cup final victory over Manchester City.

Evans is currently with the Northern Ireland squad ahead of tonight's friendly against Spain and the clash against Andorra on Tuesday.

Davis, who was capped 140 times for his country, had to retire from the game in January this year due to a knee injury.

With that in mind, the Cullybackey man would like to see Evans prolong his career with club and country - whether it is with Manchester United or not.

He said: "The last time I saw Jonny ahead of this camp was the last international trip. Michael and I went along to the Manchester United v Liverpool game because we were training in Manchester, but Jonny was injured that day.

“I’m not sure he knows what’s happening at this minute in time because there’s potentially a lot of change at United, but I think he’s probably been surprised in a good way this season with the amount he’s been involved and the number of games he’s played.

“And from what I’ve seen he’s done well every time he’s played and I’m sure there will be a conversation around that.

“Obviously I’d love Jonny to keep playing as long as possible and I’d advise him to play for as long as possible.

“But it’s great for the younger boys to have Jonny there and I know he’s always enjoyed being with Northern Ireland."

Davis believes the current international break will provide good preparation for the upcoming Nations League campaign in September, where Northern Ireland will face Belarus, Luxembourg and Bulgaria.

“It certainly is a vital time and you just have to try to maximise it and it's a good opportunity now with being away for a couple of games," he remarked.