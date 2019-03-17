Steven Davis: Rangers only themselves to blame for latest slip up against Kilmarnock

Steve Davis admits Rangers have only themselves to blame for their latest slip-up.

The Ibrox side were looking to raise spirits after their William Hill Scottish Cup exit as they hosted Kilmarnock.

But they had to rely on Alfredo Morelos' 29th goal of the season rescuing a point after Conor McAleny fired Steve Clarke's side ahead at Ibrox.

Gers boss Steven Gerrard was left raging with referee Greg Aitken as he went on easy on the visitors, dishing out just four bookings despite claiming Killie had put his team in danger with some of their tackling.

But midfielder Davis reckons Rangers must look closer to home after seeing his side fail to win for the fourth March fixture running.

The Northern Irishman said: "Listen, I think you know what other teams' game-plan is going to be when they come here.

"We played into their hands. In the last couple of games, we have given them the early goal and that allows them to break up the game and not allow us to get any rhythm. We can't have any grumbles about that.

"We were all aiming to get a result regardless of performance. It's all about winning football matches here, that's the be all and end all.

"The most important thing is to stick together. We know this can be a difficult place to play but there are big enough characters in the dressing room to handle that and get us through this period."

The task will not get any easier, however, with Rangers' first challenge after the international break a trip to Celtic Park on March 29.

Davis, along with keeper Allan McGregor and frontman Kyle Lafferty, are the only members of Gerrard's squad to have tasted victory at Parkhead.

But it is eight and a half years since all three started as Gers' last triumphed in the east end of Glasgow.

That Kenny Miller-inspired 3-1 win back in October 2010 came on the back of a 13-game unbeaten run but Davis believes his side's current woes are no reason to believe they should be worried ahead of their next derby clash.

"I have played in enough Old Firm games to know that momentum and form go out of the window," he insisted.

"We need to put in a similar performance to what the boys did just before new year.

"Celtic are obviously high on confidence. It's up to us to show we can compete, go there and try to get a result."