Steven Gerrard admits to ‘unfinished business’ in his managerial career amid Rangers link
The Govan club are searching for a new manager after Russell Martin was sacked on Sunday following a 1-1 draw at Falkirk which left him with five wins in 17 games during what was a short and disastrous tenure.
Former Liverpool and England captain Gerrard, 45, remains a hero to many Rangers supporters after winning the William Hill Premiership title in 2021, thus stopping Celtic from making it 10-in-a-row.
Gerrard left for Aston Villa in November 2021 and had a subsequent spell with Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia where he left in January.
Speaking on the 'Rio Meets' podcast yesterday afternoon, which appeared to be recorded before Martin's dismissal, Gerrard said he felt Rangers had been the "perfect match" when he moved to Glasgow and added: "I'm enjoying family time and doing a lot of things that I haven't been able to do.
"Going to Grand Prix, doing exhibition games with ex team-mates and superstars, that type of stuff has been great.
"But there's a part of me that still feels that there's a bit of unfinished business in terms of wanting to go in and face another couple of exciting challenges.
"But I want a certain type of challenge. If in an ideal world they come available, I'll jump at them.
"If they don't, I won't go back in. I want to be at a team that's going to compete to win because I think that suits me better.
"I think certain jobs and certain clubs would suit my style and the way I like to go about it.
"But I've also got time now where I'm not in a rush, where I know the right people that are out there to make me a stronger and a better coach. They are the people I need to find.
"Because if I get the right match with those people around me, I know, and I've proved, I can be successful as a manager.
"And that's what I'm working on in the background now."
Other candidates include Hearts boss Derek McInnes and another former Rangers player Kevin Muscat, while differing reports on Tuesday claimed former Everton boss Sean Dyche is not interested in the post or will not be considered.