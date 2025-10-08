Rio Ferdinand has tipped his former England team-mate Steven Gerrard to return for a second stint as Rangers manager.

The former Liverpool captain has swiftly emerged as the odds-on bookmakers’ favourite to succeed Russell Martin, who was sacked on Sunday evening.

Gerrard remains a hero to many Rangers supporters after leading them to the Scottish Premiership title in 2020-21, which remains the only time they have won the league since their financial implosion in 2012.

In an interview with the ‘Rio Ferdinand Presents’ podcast, released on Tuesday but conducted before Martin’s dismissal, the 45-year-old former Aston Villa boss revealed he had “a bit of unfinished business” in management and wanted “to be at a team that’s going to compete to win because I think that suits me better”.

Steve Gerrard has emerged as the favourite to take over at Rangers. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Gerrard said he and Rangers had been “the perfect match” during his spell of just over three years in charge between 2018 and 2021 and Ferdinand senses the former England captain would be open to an Ibrox return almost four years after he left for Villa.

“I have to say when I interviewed him, he left me in no uncertain terms that he wants to be a manager and he’s got full confidence in doing that,” the ex-Manchester United defender told talkSPORT.

“He’s itching to get back in now. He never said this to me, but I personally think just the energy that I felt in that room, that if Rangers came calling he’d go or at least have that conversation.

“What I felt, if I was an owner of a football club and Steven Gerrard was sat in front of me and I felt that energy in the room when I was interviewing him, he’s getting the job.

“Forget what’s gone on before, but also his time before at Rangers, he did great there. I’ve never had so many Rangers fans flood the comments of my social media or the podcast.

“They’re all desperate for him to go up and at least have the conversation, so I wouldn’t be surprised if Steven Gerrard is managing again very soon and Rangers would be probably one of my big bets.”

Other names touted as potential successors to Martin over the past couple of days include Hearts boss Derek McInnes, former Rangers player Kevin Muscat and ex-Everton boss Sean Dyche.

