Steven Smith has two spells as a player at Rangers . (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Steven Smith will take charge of Rangers against Dundee United on Saturday while the club look to confirm their new permanent boss, the PA news agency understands.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Rangers player Kevin Muscat remains the frontrunner for the post vacated by Russell Martin following the 1-1 draw at Falkirk before the international break.

Rangers Under-19 coach Smith, 40, who had two spells as a player at Ibrox, is currently overseeing first-team training on an interim basis along with B team coach Brian Gilmour, goalkeeping coach Sal Bibbo and head of performance Rhys Owen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With such an important game on the return to domestic football, and negotiations ongoing and reaching the final stages, Rangers are looking for some certainty for the weekend.

Muscat established himself as the outright favourite for the post on Wednesday when former Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl took himself out of the running after reportedly impressing the Ibrox hierarchy in talks over the past week.

The former Australia international has guided Shanghai Port to top spot in the Chinese Super League, where they are two points clear with four games left. Their domestic season ends on November 22 and the Light Blues may have to wait for his services.

Steven Gerrard, who won the 2021 William Hill Premiership title with Rangers, had been an early bookmakers’ favourite but had also ruled himself out of a return to Ibrox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin departed the club after securing just five wins in 17 fixtures and having to get a police escort out of the Falkirk stadium as fans attempted to block the team bus from leaving.