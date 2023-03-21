The 25-year-old had to get his appendix removed in March last year which ruled him out for the rest of the 2021/22 campaign.

However, in a cruel twist of fate, things were to get worse for the ex-Coleraine man as an MRI scan confirmed that he ruptured his ACL and therefore he had to go under the knife in July.

After months and months of rehabilitation work, Nixon returned to action for the first time on Monday night as he played in a Reserves game against Dungannon Swifts.

Stewart Nixon made his return from injury during a Reserve game for Carrick Rangers against Dungannon Swifts.

"After I had my appendix taken out, I was unable to do exercise for six weeks post-surgery, so that ended my season," he said.

"I had a feeling there was an issue with my knee and I got a scan which confirmed I ruptured my ACL and tears in cartilages so I got an operation in July.

"It was my first bad injury and it tested me a lot in terms of mental health and physically as I couldn't walk for a while.

"It's been a long journey back and I'm nearly there.

"I'm coming towards the end of the tunnel but I've still some work to do.

"I have a lot of people to be thankful for such as our physio Brett Thompson who has been patient and understanding, as well as Stuart King and his coaching staff who have put no pressure on me to return ahead of schedule.

"I'm also thankful to my fiancee Lyndsey and best friend Josh Corry who have been there for me and helped me mentally."

Nixon played 45 minutes for the Reserves - even though he wanted to stay on the pitch for longer.

With Carrick currently in 8th spot in the table and having a shot at earning a European qualifier at the end of the season, Nixon is hoping to be available for the post-split fixtures next month.

"It was great to be back on the pitch," he added.

"I was shattered after 45 minutes and I asked to stay on for another 15, but I wouldn't have done myself any favours so I was pulled off.

"I'm hoping to be available for selection before the end of the season.

"I will play in several Reserves games and see where I'm at for the first game of the split.

"Carrick have never been in this position before but it doesn't surprise me as Stuart is pushing us personally and the club forward.

"If we can get 7th then it would be a fantastic achievement and who knows how the European play-off games will go."

Nixon's return will add competition for places for the Amber Army after the arrivals of Nedas Maciulaitis and James McLaughlin in the January transfer window.

"You always want competition for places," he continued

"It is going to make you better as a player and we have so many good options at the club with a lot of variety.

"Curtis Allen is obviously a goalscorer and he's unfortunately out for the season and we also have big Emmett McGuckin.