Goalscorer Stewart Nixon after Ballyclare Comrades' Irish Cup win over Portadown in 2018. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Stewart Nixon will line out for Queen’s against boyhood club Ballymena United ​daring to dream of securing another high-profile scalp six years on from helping Ballyclare Comrades knock out three-time Irish Cup winners Portadown.

Nixon, now 26 years old, has been a driving force behind Queen’s impressive campaign, helping the students sit joint top of the third-tier Premier Intermediate League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Back in 2018 Nixon grabbed the cup spotlight at Shamrock Park with a goal double as Ballyclare battled back from a goal down and 10 men to edge home by 2-1 in the final seconds of extra-time.

"It was a brilliant night...a night that made me feel I could actually do something in the game," said Nixon. "The Irish Cup is a big stage, it was round five and my first big moment.

"We went down to 10 men in the first half but won it late on in extra-time.

"The first one I was slipped through and I put it into the near corner with the outside of my boot then the second was a ball over the top in behind and I hit it across myself with the right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was also probably one of the few games I’d played up front, Cliffy (Adams, Ballyclare boss) normally played me on the wing. But that night I got into the right positions and, fortunately, both of the shots I had went in.

"I’ll never, ever forget that night – the goals are up there with some of my best moments.

“The way the game panned out was just brilliant, some games just stick in your mind and that’s definitely one that will stay with me.”

Having clocked up one cup story to savour, Nixon is ready to renew links with Ballymena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was a Ballymena fan growing up and even ballboy,” he said. "I remember training at the side of The Showgrounds and saying to my Dad ‘I want to play there on the big pitch some day’.

"Clifford Adams brought me to the club at 16, I played under David Dorrian with the reserves and then ‘Spike’ (Glenn Ferguson) called me up to the firsts all within that first year.

"I loved my time at Ballymena after growing up watching the club, with people like Gary Haveron and Gary McCutcheon some of my favourite players.

"It’s going to be brilliant this weekend, it’s a big occasion for Queen’s and a big stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve a lot of friends who support Ballymena and I’ve a few family members coming up on Saturday, so that will be good.

"I was at Ballymena and Carrick with Jim Ervin (current Ballymena boss) and he’s a born winner...breaking into the United side at 17 I was probably too shy to ask him much but always aware he would give me any help possible.

"Obviously Ballymena are the Premiership club but we’re going to make it as difficult as we can on our own pitch."

Two composed strikes proved decisive against Portadown and now he heads into the Ballymena tie with added experience in front of goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad