STORY OF THE MATCH: Annagh United 0 Ards 0

It was a case of honours even as league leaders Annagh United finished scoreless against an Ards side searching for a first point of the Championship season.
By Patrick Van Dort
Published 19th Aug 2023, 16:58 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Aug 2023, 16:58 BST

F-T: Annagh United 0 Ards 0

89: Opening for Ards following good build-up play which ends in Greer's cross to the back post that Steele meets but can only steer the wrong side of the upright

81: SUBS (Ards) - E.Scannell and Taggart off for Dupree and C.Scannell

Annagh United and Ards players ready for the second-half kick-off in the ChampionshipAnnagh United and Ards players ready for the second-half kick-off in the Championship
Annagh United and Ards players ready for the second-half kick-off in the Championship
76: Craughwell's attempted clearance deflects off Steele towards the empty net but it drifts away from danger

75: SUB (Ards) - Hunter off for Dougan

63: SUBS (Annagh): Carville and Evans off for Moffatt and Holmes

61: Centre-back Ruddy takes advantage of the space to combine with Hunter down the left and hit the box but his cross is cleared

53: Hunter beats the offside trap but Craughwell is alert to make the save at the cost of a corner-kick

51: Kerr's free-kick towards the back post is controlled on the chest by Upton and smashed goalwards but it fires across the face of the target

49: Speculative angled strike by E.Scannell offers the first sight of goal in the second half but it drifts wide of the upright

H-T: Annagh United 0 Ards 0

46: McCullough's pass forward results in a tussle between Swan and McCallum, with the Annagh striker coming out on top to create the opening but his looping effort results in a corner-kick off Moore’s save

41: Moore with a close-range save to smother Finnegan's attempt

40: McCullough's pass in behind met by Swan, who gains a touch past the out-rushing Moore and is fouled but referee Diarmuid Harrigan opts for a yellow for the Ards goalkeeper

33: Greer's cross from the right is just too high for the attacking E.Scannell, with Steele cutting the ball back and Taggart steers it just wide

30: Maxwell's free-kick finds E.Scannell in space wide on the left and his low cross eventually drops for Taggart inside the box but his drive is blocked

25: Long-range drive by McDonald with the wind behind his shot but it just clears the crossbar

14: Clever skill by Murray off Carville's pass to juggle the ball and create space for a shot but, under pressure from Ruddy, his effort off a tight angle is saved by Moore

7: McDonald's corner-kick delivery is steered over by Upton

6: Carville finds Swan and he drives into the box but Ruddy is on hand to clear from the middle of the goal

3: Early opportunity for the home side as Kerr's free-kick is met by a Calvert header at the back post which Moore claims

ANNAGH UNITED: Craughwell, Kerr, Calvert, Finnegan, Carville, Swan, Evans, Murray, McDonald, Upton, McCullough.

Subs: Little, Campbell, Taylor, Young, Duffin, Holmes, Moffatt.

ARDS: Moore, Greer, Maxwell, McCallum, Ruddy, E.Scannell, Cafolla, Taggart, Steele, Hunter, Tipton.

Subs: Shields, Dougan, McAllister, Gorman, C.Scannell, Dupree, McLaughlin.

Referee: Diarmuid Harrigan.

