A first-half header by Conor McCloskey was enough for Glenavon to record their third successive victory in the Sports Direct Premiership.

Here’s a story of the match at the Ballymena Showgrounds:

12: A long range free-kick by Steven McCullough goes through a sea of bodies as Rory Brown saves.

21: Big chance for Glenavon as Conor McCloskey robs McCullough in possession and picks out Peter Campbell. The winger quickly spreads the ball out to Aaron Prendergast who was was denied at point-blank range by Sean O’Neill.

Conor McCloskey celebrates scoring for Glenavon at the Ballymena Showgrounds

27: Ballymena striker Ryan Waide shows neat footwork at the edge of the box to put himself into space but his strike is blocked.

31: Another sight of goal for Waide but his goal bound effort is miraculously blocked by Jack Malone.

32: A great ball by McCloskey goes behind the Sky Blues defence for Prendergast but his low effort is saved by the legs of O’Neill.

36: Niall Quinn’s cross into the box finds Prendergast inside the area but he fires wide.

37: GOAL – Ballymena United 0 Glenavon 1 (McCloskey)

A goal had been coming for the visitors and it duly arrives as a cross from the left-hand side by Campbell is met by the head of McCloskey who finds the back of the net via a deflection.

39: How many chances does he need? The battle between Prendergast and O’Neill continues as the striker once again is thwarted by the Sky Blues ‘keeper.

H-T: Ballymena United 0 Glenavon 1

47: Isaac Westendorf chases a long ball, retrieves possession and picks out Donal Rocks who can’t force a way past Brown.

54: Robbie Garrett’s effort from 30 yards sails harmlessly over the crossbar.

65: Glenavon go close to doubling their lead as Isaac Baird’s strike from 25 yards takes a wicked deflection with the ball going inches wide of the near post.

79: A sublime first-time cross by Campbell is on the money for Prendergast but he heads off target.

86: Danny Wallace to the rescue for Stephen McDonnell’s men as he blocks Noah Stewart’s goal bound effort.

90: Two substitutes combine for Glenavon as Stephen Teggart finds Cohen Henderson who’s denied by the post.

F-T: Ballymena United 0 Glenavon 1

BALLYMENA UNITED: O’Neill, Burns, Rocks (McGuigan ‘61 mins), Whiteside, Gawne (O’Boyle ‘88 mins), Waide (Stewart ‘61 mins), McCullough, Taylor, Boyle, Place, Westendorf.

Subs Not Used: Johnston (GK), McGrory, Murray, Crawford.

GLENAVON: Brown, Kerr, Snoddy, Malone (Mulvenna ‘75 mins), Campbell, Quinn, Baird, McCloskey (Teggart ‘66 mins), Prendergast (Henderson ‘82 mins), Wallace, Garrett.

Subs Not Used: Purvis (GK), Rogers, Davidson, Nesbitt.