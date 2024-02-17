STORY OF THE MATCH: Ballymena United 0 Larne 1
Here’s a story of the match at the Ballymena Showgrounds:
8: GOAL – Ballymena United 0 Larne 1 (Bonis)
A touch and cross by Andy Ryan is on the money for Lee Bonis to convert a header from close range.
15: A well-hit free-kick by Larne’s Mark Randall is clawed away by United ‘keeper Sean O’Neill.
25: Big chance for the hosts as Noah Stewart picks out the run of Michael Place but he’s denied by Rohan Ferguson.
42: A fabulous save by O’Neill as he stretches out to claw Bonis’ header over the crossbar.
43: A strike by Dylan Boyle looks goal bound for Ballymena but his strike is diverted for a corner by Cian Bolger.
H-T: Ballymena United 0 Larne 1
65: Two former Ballymena United players combine as Isaac Westendorf releases Sean Graham but his attempt is just off target.
77: A strike from Jaziel Orozco at the edge of the area drifts wide of the near post.
81: A 25-yard free-kick by Ryan is narrowly wide for the Inver Reds.
F-T: Ballymena United 0 Larne 1
BALLYMENA UNITED: O’Neill, Nelson, Rocks, McCullough, F. Taylor (D. Taylor ‘85 mins), Boyle, Place (McGrory ‘78 mins), Robinson, Stewart, McCurry (McMurray ‘85 mins), McCallion.
Subs Not Used: Johnston (GK), Tennant, McAuley, Mallon.
LARNE: Ferguson, Donnelly, Randall (Sloan ‘60 mins), Bonis (Westendorf ‘60 mins), Ives, Bolger, Cosgrove, Graham (Orozco ‘71 mins), Gallagher, Ryan, Williams.
Subs Not Used: McAdams (GK), Kearns, O’Neill, Allan.
Referee: Shane Andrews