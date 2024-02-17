All Sections
STORY OF THE MATCH: Ballymena United 0 Larne 1

Lee Bonis’ early goal enough for Larne to seal all three points in difficult playing conditions against Ballymena United on Warden Street.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 17th Feb 2024, 17:02 GMT
Lee Bonis celebrates his opener for Larne at the Ballymena Showgrounds

Here’s a story of the match at the Ballymena Showgrounds:

8: GOAL – Ballymena United 0 Larne 1 (Bonis)

A touch and cross by Andy Ryan is on the money for Lee Bonis to convert a header from close range.

15: A well-hit free-kick by Larne’s Mark Randall is clawed away by United ‘keeper Sean O’Neill.

25: Big chance for the hosts as Noah Stewart picks out the run of Michael Place but he’s denied by Rohan Ferguson.

42: A fabulous save by O’Neill as he stretches out to claw Bonis’ header over the crossbar.

43: A strike by Dylan Boyle looks goal bound for Ballymena but his strike is diverted for a corner by Cian Bolger.

H-T: Ballymena United 0 Larne 1

65: Two former Ballymena United players combine as Isaac Westendorf releases Sean Graham but his attempt is just off target.

77: A strike from Jaziel Orozco at the edge of the area drifts wide of the near post.

81: A 25-yard free-kick by Ryan is narrowly wide for the Inver Reds.

F-T: Ballymena United 0 Larne 1

BALLYMENA UNITED: O’Neill, Nelson, Rocks, McCullough, F. Taylor (D. Taylor ‘85 mins), Boyle, Place (McGrory ‘78 mins), Robinson, Stewart, McCurry (McMurray ‘85 mins), McCallion.

Subs Not Used: Johnston (GK), Tennant, McAuley, Mallon.

LARNE: Ferguson, Donnelly, Randall (Sloan ‘60 mins), Bonis (Westendorf ‘60 mins), Ives, Bolger, Cosgrove, Graham (Orozco ‘71 mins), Gallagher, Ryan, Williams.

Subs Not Used: McAdams (GK), Kearns, O’Neill, Allan.

Referee: Shane Andrews

