James Hood and Joe Moore netted the Ballymena United goals as the Sky Blues sealed all three points against Portadown.

Here’s a story of the match from the Ballymena Showgrounds.

10: A corner kick by Kian Corbally is headed goalwards by Daithi McCallion but Aaron McCarey holds firm.

14: A cross into the box by Shay McCartan is cleared as far as Josh Ukek but he arrows off target.

Joe Moore netted Ballymena's second against Portadown at The Showgrounds

23: James Teelan’s effort is deflected with Sean O’Neill making an easy save.

26: GOAL – Ballymena United 1 (Hood) Portadown 0

A stunning strike sends the hosts 1-0 up as James Hood’s thunderous effort leaves McCarey with no chance.

39: Portadown hit the woodwork as Lee Chapman gets the ball inside the box and his low effort clips the upright.

44: The Ports are guilty of giving the ball away with Hood’s low effort going into the gloves of McCarey.

H-T: Ballymena United 1 Portadown 0

55: Chance for the Braidmen as Hood plays in Success Edogun with an intelligent pass but he’s denied by the legs of McCarey.

56: A big let-off for Portadown as referee Declan Hassan points to the spot after Chapman is adjudged to have brought down Calvin McCurry inside the box. The resulting spot-kick is saved by McCarey.

64: Chance for the Ports as Divin Isamala’s header reaches McCartan at the far post and his cross/shot fizzes inches by the post with no takers.

65: The visitors starting to the screw as substitute Eamon Fyfe gets to the ball before Caolan Loughran, with McCartan’s first-time low shot going inches wide.

77: A dangerous delivery by Ukek is flicked towards his own goal by McCallion but O’Neill holds firm.

80: Jim Ervin’s side should be further ahead as Edogun bursts forward on the counter attack and his low drive is wide.

81: More agony for the Braidmen as a long ball sends Joe Moore through on goal but he’s thwarted by McCarey – will Ballymena rue these missed opportunities?

90: GOAL – Ballymena United 2 (Moore) Portadown 0

Game, set and match as Edogun is denied by McCarey but Moore has the simple task of stroking the ball into the net.

F-T: Ballymena United 2 Portadown 0

BALLYMENA UNITED: O’Neill, Lafferty, Gawne (Flynn ‘37 mins) [McMullan ‘75 mins), Jarvis, McCurry, Edogun, Loughran, McCallion, Corbally, Barr, Hood (Moore ‘68 mins)

Subs Not Used: Johnston (GK), Devine, Idehen, Phinn.

PORTADOWN: McCarey, Altintop, Chapman, McCullough, Wylie, Ukek, Teelan (Mayse ‘58 mins), Obhakhan (Fyfe ‘58 mins), Minzamba (Thompson ‘45 mins), McCartan, Isamala.

Subs Not Used: Williamson (GK), Wilson, McElroy, Traynor.