STORY OF THE MATCH: Ballymena United 2 Portadown 0

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 22nd Feb 2025, 17:02 BST
Updated 22nd Feb 2025, 17:03 BST

James Hood and Joe Moore netted the Ballymena United goals as the Sky Blues sealed all three points against Portadown.

Here’s a story of the match from the Ballymena Showgrounds.

10: A corner kick by Kian Corbally is headed goalwards by Daithi McCallion but Aaron McCarey holds firm.

14: A cross into the box by Shay McCartan is cleared as far as Josh Ukek but he arrows off target.

Joe Moore netted Ballymena's second against Portadown at The ShowgroundsJoe Moore netted Ballymena's second against Portadown at The Showgrounds
Joe Moore netted Ballymena's second against Portadown at The Showgrounds

23: James Teelan’s effort is deflected with Sean O’Neill making an easy save.

26: GOAL – Ballymena United 1 (Hood) Portadown 0

A stunning strike sends the hosts 1-0 up as James Hood’s thunderous effort leaves McCarey with no chance.

39: Portadown hit the woodwork as Lee Chapman gets the ball inside the box and his low effort clips the upright.

44: The Ports are guilty of giving the ball away with Hood’s low effort going into the gloves of McCarey.

H-T: Ballymena United 1 Portadown 0

55: Chance for the Braidmen as Hood plays in Success Edogun with an intelligent pass but he’s denied by the legs of McCarey.

56: A big let-off for Portadown as referee Declan Hassan points to the spot after Chapman is adjudged to have brought down Calvin McCurry inside the box. The resulting spot-kick is saved by McCarey.

64: Chance for the Ports as Divin Isamala’s header reaches McCartan at the far post and his cross/shot fizzes inches by the post with no takers.

65: The visitors starting to the screw as substitute Eamon Fyfe gets to the ball before Caolan Loughran, with McCartan’s first-time low shot going inches wide.

77: A dangerous delivery by Ukek is flicked towards his own goal by McCallion but O’Neill holds firm.

80: Jim Ervin’s side should be further ahead as Edogun bursts forward on the counter attack and his low drive is wide.

81: More agony for the Braidmen as a long ball sends Joe Moore through on goal but he’s thwarted by McCarey – will Ballymena rue these missed opportunities?

90: GOAL – Ballymena United 2 (Moore) Portadown 0

Game, set and match as Edogun is denied by McCarey but Moore has the simple task of stroking the ball into the net.

F-T: Ballymena United 2 Portadown 0

BALLYMENA UNITED: O’Neill, Lafferty, Gawne (Flynn ‘37 mins) [McMullan ‘75 mins), Jarvis, McCurry, Edogun, Loughran, McCallion, Corbally, Barr, Hood (Moore ‘68 mins)

Subs Not Used: Johnston (GK), Devine, Idehen, Phinn.

PORTADOWN: McCarey, Altintop, Chapman, McCullough, Wylie, Ukek, Teelan (Mayse ‘58 mins), Obhakhan (Fyfe ‘58 mins), Minzamba (Thompson ‘45 mins), McCartan, Isamala.

Subs Not Used: Williamson (GK), Wilson, McElroy, Traynor.

Referee: Declan Hassan

