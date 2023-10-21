Ballymena United picked up their first home win under Jim Ervin as they defeated 10-man Coleraine on Warden Street.

Ballymena’s Noah Stewart scores during today’s game at The Showgrounds in Ballymena

Here’s a story of the match.

5: Big chance for the returning Jamie Glackin as the Coleraine midfielder receives a golden opportunity after a poor pass by Fraser Taylor but the ex-Crusaders ace can only fire wide.

9: Coleraine have another sight of goal as good strength by Matthew Shevlin releases Conor McKendry on the right-hand side but the in-form winger can’t keep his attempt on target.

17: The visitors have the next opportunity of the game as good build-up play on the left involving Dean Jarvis and Andy Scott results in the latter blasting off target.

21: Lyndon Kane does well to block Fraser Taylor’s effort after being found by Noah Stewart.

31: A massive blow for Coleraine as Shevlin is dismissed for a high tackle on Ballymena goalkeeper Sean O’Neill.

33: Dean Jarvis has an attempt palmed away by O’Neill after being picked out by Glackin.

45: A cross into the box is headed over by Scott from distance.

H-T: Ballymena United 0 Coleraine 0

46: McKendry links up well with Glackin but his strike from outside the box is wide.

47: GOAL – Ballymena United 1 (Stewart) Coleraine 0

The Sky Blues take the lead as endeavour by Taylor allows him to feed the ball into the path of Stewart who places the ball past Deane.

53: GOAL – Ballymena United 2 (Stewart) Coleraine 0

Jim Ervin’s side are in dreamland and it’s one Oran Kearney won’t want to watch back again as a defensive mistake allows Isaac Westendorf through on goal. The striker is initially denied but Stewart tucks home the rebound.

55: Josh Carson has a go from distance which is parried away by O’Neill, whilst at the other end, Michael Place drills his effort wide.

63: It was almost job done for Ballymena as Deane races off his line and clears the ball but it lands at the feet of Donal Rocks. The substitute tries to lob the ball into an empty net but it goes inches wide.

64: GOAL – Ballymena United 2 Coleraine 1 (Carson)

Coleraine half the deficit from the penalty spot as Glackin is fouled inside the box. The resulting spot kick is slammed home by Josh Carson.

75: Opportunity for the visitors as Dean Jarvis is able to pick out Glackin and his fierce attempt is tipped over.

78: Ball kindly breaks for McKendry 25-yards from goal – but the birthday boy can’t make it a day to remember as his low effort fizzes wide.

86: Carson drills straight down the throat of O’Neill with a crisp half volley from 25 yards.

90: GOAL – Ballymena United 3 (Gawne) Coleraine 1

The three points are sealed for the Sky Blues as substitute Alexander Gawne takes the roof off the net with a crisp finish.

F-T: Ballymena United 3 Coleraine 1

BALLYMENA UNITED: O’Neill, Nelson, Whiteside, McCullough, Taylor, McGrory (Waide ‘88 mins), Tennant, Boyle, Place (Rocks ‘60 mins), Stewart (Gawne ‘88 mins), Westendorf (McGuigan ‘90 mins)

Subs Not Used: Johnston (GK), O’Boyle, Murray.

COLERAINE: Deane, Kane, D. Jarvis, Kelly, McKendry, Shevlin, Carson, Farren (O’Mahony ‘76 mins), Lynch (McDaid ‘76 mins), Glackin, Scott (Mitchell ‘86 mins).

Subs Not Used: Gallagher (GK), A. Jarvis, Wallace, McLaughlin.