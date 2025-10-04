Two first-half goals were enough to give a battling 10-man Bangor all three points against Coleraine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s a story of the match at Clandeboye Park.

7: First chance of the contest as Joel Cooper works the ball onto his left foot with his strike being deflected wide.

17: GOAL – Bangor 1 (Boyd) Coleraine 0

Ben Arthurs celebrates his goal for Bangor in today's success against Coleraine

The opener as a free-kick isn’t defended by the Bannsiders, allowing Jay Boyd to stroke home a header.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

20: Referee Christopher Morrison plays an advantage with Boyd hitting a low effort into the gloves of Harris.

33: Despite Coleraine having large spells of possession, Bangor go close again as Ben Arthurs threatens on the counter with Harris once again called into action.

36: Levi Ives has a free-kick from an acute angle but Gareth Deane makes a comfortable save.

43: GOAL – Bangor 2 (Arthurs) Coleraine 0

This wasn’t in the script. A high-line from the Bannsiders is exposed as Arthurs is sent through on goal and he makes no mistake with a clinical finish.

H-T: Bangor 2 Coleraine 0

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

47: Bangor are reduced to ten men as Harry Lynch is dismissed for a second bookable offence.

48: Chance for Coleraine as Zane Okoro has a strike parried, with Gareth Deane being alert to deny Kodi Lyons-Foster’s rebound.

55: GOAL – Bangor 2 Coleraine 1 (Okoro)

Coleraine needed a lifeline and it arrives as Jamie Glackin’s cross sees Declan McManus being denied by Deane. However, Okoro is alert to lash the ball into an empty net.

67: Big chance for the Stripes as Ives' centre finds McManus who has a low strike into the hands of Deane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

69: Coleraine have a goal disallowed for offside as Shevlin heads in but the linesman's flag is raised.

79: Ruaidhri Higgins’ men understandably having a lot of the ball as Rowan McDonald tees up fellow sub Ronan Doherty who curls an effort inches wide.

84: More frustration for the visitors as Cooper has deflected effort palmed away, before McManus sees a half volley go beyond the far post.

88: Coleraine benefit from pin-ball inside the area with Okoro arrowing wide.

F-T: Bangor 2 Coleraine 1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BANGOR: Deane, Neale, Haughey, Hassin, Mulvenna, Arthurs, Lynch, Francis, Boyd (McGuinness ‘66 mins), Devlin, Morgan (Harrison ‘52 mins).

Subs Not Used: Grogan (GK), Owens, McArthur, O’Mahony, Burns.

COLERAINE: Harris, Jarvis, Boyle, Lyons-Foster, Patching, Cooper, Ives, Glackin (Shevlin ‘56 mins), Stewart (McDonald ‘56 mins), Okoro, McManus.

Subs Not Used: Hoey-Kemp (GK), Long, Doherty, Watson, Brolly.