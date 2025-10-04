STORY OF THE MATCH: Bangor 2 Coleraine 1
Here’s a story of the match at Clandeboye Park.
7: First chance of the contest as Joel Cooper works the ball onto his left foot with his strike being deflected wide.
17: GOAL – Bangor 1 (Boyd) Coleraine 0
The opener as a free-kick isn’t defended by the Bannsiders, allowing Jay Boyd to stroke home a header.
20: Referee Christopher Morrison plays an advantage with Boyd hitting a low effort into the gloves of Harris.
33: Despite Coleraine having large spells of possession, Bangor go close again as Ben Arthurs threatens on the counter with Harris once again called into action.
36: Levi Ives has a free-kick from an acute angle but Gareth Deane makes a comfortable save.
43: GOAL – Bangor 2 (Arthurs) Coleraine 0
This wasn’t in the script. A high-line from the Bannsiders is exposed as Arthurs is sent through on goal and he makes no mistake with a clinical finish.
H-T: Bangor 2 Coleraine 0
47: Bangor are reduced to ten men as Harry Lynch is dismissed for a second bookable offence.
48: Chance for Coleraine as Zane Okoro has a strike parried, with Gareth Deane being alert to deny Kodi Lyons-Foster’s rebound.
55: GOAL – Bangor 2 Coleraine 1 (Okoro)
Coleraine needed a lifeline and it arrives as Jamie Glackin’s cross sees Declan McManus being denied by Deane. However, Okoro is alert to lash the ball into an empty net.
67: Big chance for the Stripes as Ives' centre finds McManus who has a low strike into the hands of Deane.
69: Coleraine have a goal disallowed for offside as Shevlin heads in but the linesman's flag is raised.
79: Ruaidhri Higgins’ men understandably having a lot of the ball as Rowan McDonald tees up fellow sub Ronan Doherty who curls an effort inches wide.
84: More frustration for the visitors as Cooper has deflected effort palmed away, before McManus sees a half volley go beyond the far post.
88: Coleraine benefit from pin-ball inside the area with Okoro arrowing wide.
F-T: Bangor 2 Coleraine 1
BANGOR: Deane, Neale, Haughey, Hassin, Mulvenna, Arthurs, Lynch, Francis, Boyd (McGuinness ‘66 mins), Devlin, Morgan (Harrison ‘52 mins).
Subs Not Used: Grogan (GK), Owens, McArthur, O’Mahony, Burns.
COLERAINE: Harris, Jarvis, Boyle, Lyons-Foster, Patching, Cooper, Ives, Glackin (Shevlin ‘56 mins), Stewart (McDonald ‘56 mins), Okoro, McManus.
Subs Not Used: Hoey-Kemp (GK), Long, Doherty, Watson, Brolly.
Referee: Christopher Morrison