Carrick Rangers exit the Irish Cup for a second successive year on penalties as Portadown progress at the Loughview Leisure Arena.

Portadown triumph in the Irish Cup after a penalty shoot-out win against Carrick Rangers at the Loughview Leisure Arena

Here’s a story of the match at the Loughview Leisure Arena:

3: A throw-in lands at the feet of Danny Purkis but his attempt from the edge of the box is sliced well wide.

5: GOAL – Carrick Rangers 1 (Purkis) Portadown 0

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Curtis Allen has a free-kick parried by Aaron Hogg with Purkis in the right place at the right time to bag the rebound.

22: GOAL – Carrick Rangers 1 Portadown 1 (Barr)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portadown grab an equaliser as Jack Henderson’s free-kick is flicked towards goal by Jamie Browne and Zach Barr makes it a debut to remember by powering home from close range.

26: A free-kick into Portadown’s penalty area is met by Cameron Stewart but his header is diverted away for a corner.

36: A whipping free-kick by Reece Glendinning is glanced over the bar by Curtis Allen at the near post.

38: A half chance for Portadown as Eamon Fyfe’s cross is headed over the bar by Thomas Murray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

44: Nedas Maciulaitis picks up a pocket of space at the edge of the box but his low effort is off target.

H-T: Carrick Rangers 1 Portadown 1

53: Portadown hit the post as Jamie Browne’s instinctive effort cannons off the post with Ross Glendinning a spectator.

53: Straight down the other end of the pitch, the ‘Gers threaten as Ben Tilney’s rasping effort is clawed away by Aaron Hogg.

60: The visitors threaten as Aaron Traynor’s cross into the box lands at the feet of Fyfe following a melee with the striker’s shot being deflected wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

79: Big save by Glendinning as he dives low to tip Browne’s strike around the post for a corner.

F-T: Carrick Rangers 1 Portadown 1

108: David Cushley’s free-kick is headed down by Cameron Stewart with Purkis blazing over from close range.

110: A shot on the turn by Purkis is hit wide of the near post for the Amber Army.

117: Ryan Mayse beats the offside trap for the visitors but his attempt from just inside the box is miles over the crossbar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

118: Mayse is clean through on goal yet again but he loses his footing and his shot is off target.

F-T AFTER E-T: Carrick Rangers 1 Portadown 1

PENALTIES:

Danny Purkis (Carrick Rangers) – SAVED

Ryan Mayse (Portadown) – SCORES

Curtis Allen (Carrick Rangers) – SCORES

Ross Redman (Portadown) – SCORES

David Cushley (Carrick Rangers) – SCORES

Jack Henderson (Portadown) – SCORES

Cameron Stewart (Carrick Rangers) – SCORES

Ciaran Dobbin (Portadown) – SCORES

Andy Mitchell (Carrick Rangers) – SCORES

Mark Russell (Portadown) – SCORES

CARRICK RANGERS: Ross Glendinning, Stewart, Gordon (Mitchell ‘66 mins), Allen, Maciulaitis (Andrews ‘98 mins), MacKinnon, Buchanan-Rolleston, Crowe, Reece Glendinning (Cushley ‘66 mins), Purkis, Tilney.

Subs Not Used: McCauley (GK), Montgomery, Andrews, Withers, Arnold.

PORTADOWN: Hogg, D. Wilson, L. Wilson, Chapman, Fyfe (Russell ‘116 mins), Henderson, Traynor (Redman ‘116 mins), Barr (Mayse ‘98 mins), Murray (Thompson ‘87 mins), Browne, Dobbin.

Subs Not Used: Buchanan (GK), Coyle, Montgomery.