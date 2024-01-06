STORY OF THE MATCH: Carrick Rangers 1 Portadown 1 (4-5 pens)
Here’s a story of the match at the Loughview Leisure Arena:
3: A throw-in lands at the feet of Danny Purkis but his attempt from the edge of the box is sliced well wide.
5: GOAL – Carrick Rangers 1 (Purkis) Portadown 0
Curtis Allen has a free-kick parried by Aaron Hogg with Purkis in the right place at the right time to bag the rebound.
22: GOAL – Carrick Rangers 1 Portadown 1 (Barr)
Portadown grab an equaliser as Jack Henderson’s free-kick is flicked towards goal by Jamie Browne and Zach Barr makes it a debut to remember by powering home from close range.
26: A free-kick into Portadown’s penalty area is met by Cameron Stewart but his header is diverted away for a corner.
36: A whipping free-kick by Reece Glendinning is glanced over the bar by Curtis Allen at the near post.
38: A half chance for Portadown as Eamon Fyfe’s cross is headed over the bar by Thomas Murray.
44: Nedas Maciulaitis picks up a pocket of space at the edge of the box but his low effort is off target.
H-T: Carrick Rangers 1 Portadown 1
53: Portadown hit the post as Jamie Browne’s instinctive effort cannons off the post with Ross Glendinning a spectator.
53: Straight down the other end of the pitch, the ‘Gers threaten as Ben Tilney’s rasping effort is clawed away by Aaron Hogg.
60: The visitors threaten as Aaron Traynor’s cross into the box lands at the feet of Fyfe following a melee with the striker’s shot being deflected wide.
79: Big save by Glendinning as he dives low to tip Browne’s strike around the post for a corner.
F-T: Carrick Rangers 1 Portadown 1
108: David Cushley’s free-kick is headed down by Cameron Stewart with Purkis blazing over from close range.
110: A shot on the turn by Purkis is hit wide of the near post for the Amber Army.
117: Ryan Mayse beats the offside trap for the visitors but his attempt from just inside the box is miles over the crossbar.
118: Mayse is clean through on goal yet again but he loses his footing and his shot is off target.
F-T AFTER E-T: Carrick Rangers 1 Portadown 1
PENALTIES:
Danny Purkis (Carrick Rangers) – SAVED
Ryan Mayse (Portadown) – SCORES
Curtis Allen (Carrick Rangers) – SCORES
Ross Redman (Portadown) – SCORES
David Cushley (Carrick Rangers) – SCORES
Jack Henderson (Portadown) – SCORES
Cameron Stewart (Carrick Rangers) – SCORES
Ciaran Dobbin (Portadown) – SCORES
Andy Mitchell (Carrick Rangers) – SCORES
Mark Russell (Portadown) – SCORES
CARRICK RANGERS: Ross Glendinning, Stewart, Gordon (Mitchell ‘66 mins), Allen, Maciulaitis (Andrews ‘98 mins), MacKinnon, Buchanan-Rolleston, Crowe, Reece Glendinning (Cushley ‘66 mins), Purkis, Tilney.
Subs Not Used: McCauley (GK), Montgomery, Andrews, Withers, Arnold.
PORTADOWN: Hogg, D. Wilson, L. Wilson, Chapman, Fyfe (Russell ‘116 mins), Henderson, Traynor (Redman ‘116 mins), Barr (Mayse ‘98 mins), Murray (Thompson ‘87 mins), Browne, Dobbin.
Subs Not Used: Buchanan (GK), Coyle, Montgomery.
Referee: Jamie Robinson