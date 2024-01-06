All Sections
STORY OF THE MATCH: Carrick Rangers 1 Portadown 1 (4-5 pens)

Carrick Rangers exit the Irish Cup for a second successive year on penalties as Portadown progress at the Loughview Leisure Arena.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 6th Jan 2024, 17:43 GMT
Here’s a story of the match at the Loughview Leisure Arena:

3: A throw-in lands at the feet of Danny Purkis but his attempt from the edge of the box is sliced well wide.

5: GOAL – Carrick Rangers 1 (Purkis) Portadown 0

Curtis Allen has a free-kick parried by Aaron Hogg with Purkis in the right place at the right time to bag the rebound.

22: GOAL – Carrick Rangers 1 Portadown 1 (Barr)

Portadown grab an equaliser as Jack Henderson’s free-kick is flicked towards goal by Jamie Browne and Zach Barr makes it a debut to remember by powering home from close range.

26: A free-kick into Portadown’s penalty area is met by Cameron Stewart but his header is diverted away for a corner.

36: A whipping free-kick by Reece Glendinning is glanced over the bar by Curtis Allen at the near post.

38: A half chance for Portadown as Eamon Fyfe’s cross is headed over the bar by Thomas Murray.

44: Nedas Maciulaitis picks up a pocket of space at the edge of the box but his low effort is off target.

H-T: Carrick Rangers 1 Portadown 1

53: Portadown hit the post as Jamie Browne’s instinctive effort cannons off the post with Ross Glendinning a spectator.

53: Straight down the other end of the pitch, the ‘Gers threaten as Ben Tilney’s rasping effort is clawed away by Aaron Hogg.

60: The visitors threaten as Aaron Traynor’s cross into the box lands at the feet of Fyfe following a melee with the striker’s shot being deflected wide.

79: Big save by Glendinning as he dives low to tip Browne’s strike around the post for a corner.

F-T: Carrick Rangers 1 Portadown 1

108: David Cushley’s free-kick is headed down by Cameron Stewart with Purkis blazing over from close range.

110: A shot on the turn by Purkis is hit wide of the near post for the Amber Army.

117: Ryan Mayse beats the offside trap for the visitors but his attempt from just inside the box is miles over the crossbar.

118: Mayse is clean through on goal yet again but he loses his footing and his shot is off target.

F-T AFTER E-T: Carrick Rangers 1 Portadown 1

PENALTIES:

Danny Purkis (Carrick Rangers) – SAVED

Ryan Mayse (Portadown) – SCORES

Curtis Allen (Carrick Rangers) – SCORES

Ross Redman (Portadown) – SCORES

David Cushley (Carrick Rangers) – SCORES

Jack Henderson (Portadown) – SCORES

Cameron Stewart (Carrick Rangers) – SCORES

Ciaran Dobbin (Portadown) – SCORES

Andy Mitchell (Carrick Rangers) – SCORES

Mark Russell (Portadown) – SCORES

CARRICK RANGERS: Ross Glendinning, Stewart, Gordon (Mitchell ‘66 mins), Allen, Maciulaitis (Andrews ‘98 mins), MacKinnon, Buchanan-Rolleston, Crowe, Reece Glendinning (Cushley ‘66 mins), Purkis, Tilney.

Subs Not Used: McCauley (GK), Montgomery, Andrews, Withers, Arnold.

PORTADOWN: Hogg, D. Wilson, L. Wilson, Chapman, Fyfe (Russell ‘116 mins), Henderson, Traynor (Redman ‘116 mins), Barr (Mayse ‘98 mins), Murray (Thompson ‘87 mins), Browne, Dobbin.

Subs Not Used: Buchanan (GK), Coyle, Montgomery.

Referee: Jamie Robinson

