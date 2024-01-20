Carrick Rangers celebrated their first win at the Coleraine Showgrounds in over 30 years as David Cushley and Danny Purkis net second-half goals on the Ballycastle Road.

1: An early sight of goal for Coleraine as the returning Conor McKendry sends a lobbed effort wide.

8: The visitors threaten from a brace of corner-kicks but Coleraine hold firm as Daniel Purkis looked like getting a shot on goal with the latter.

20: Andy Mitchell sends in an inviting delivery but Nedas Maciulaitis can’t steer his header on target.

21: First real opening of the afternoon as Jamie McGonigle gets the benefit of the bounce to go clean through on goal but he’s denied by the legs of Ross Glendinning.

32: A free-kick by Josh Carson 25 yards from goal goes straight into the gloves of Glendinning.

35: Carrick go close on the counter attack as Purkis gets the ball, drives forward but his strike from an acute angle is palmed away by Rory Brown.

36: Jack Scott finds McKendry in space but his low attempt is comfortably gathered by Glendinning.

H-T: Coleraine 0 Carrick Rangers 0

54: McKendry lets fly from 25 yards and his strike takes a wicked deflection and goes out for a corner-kick.

59: GOAL – Coleraine 0 Carrick Rangers 1 (Cushley)

Stuart King’s break the deadlock as the ball is worked to Cushley inside the box and the ball goes in the midfielder’s favour to slot past Brown.

66: Coleraine go close to an instant equaliser as Lee Lynch’s effort is palmed away by Glendinning, with the shot stopper then cutting out McGonigle’s attempted pass.

71: A succession of passes by the hosts results in McKendry’s low strike drifting inches wide.

79: A rare venture for the ‘Gers sees Kyle Cherry lash an effort well off target.

80: A shot from distance by Carson is comfortably held by Glendinning.

86: GOAL – Coleraine 0 Carrick Rangers 2 (Purkis)

Game, set and match as Purkis nudges Graham Kelly and blasts into an empty net after rounding Brown.

F-T: Coleraine 0 Carrick Rangers 2

COLERAINE: Brown, Kane, Kelly, McKendry, Shevlin, Carson, Farren (Lynch ‘60 mins), O'Donnell, J. Scott, McGonigle, A. Scott (McDaid ‘80 mins).

Subs Not Used: Gallagher (GK), A. Jarvis, Lowry, O'Mahony, O'Hara.

CARRICK RANGERS: Ross Glendinning, Forsythe, Stewart, Gordon, Cushley (Cherry ‘64 mins), Mitchell (Surgenor ‘89 mins), Maciulaitis (Arnold ‘90 mins), MacKinnon, Buchanan-Rolleston, Reece Glendinning, Purkis (McGuckin ‘90 mins).

Subs Not Used: McCauley (GK), Watson, Allen.